Manchester United Move Up The Premier League Table After 1-0 Win Over Newcastle With Patrick Dorgu's Incredible Opener

Manchester United Move Up The Premier League Table After 1-0 Win Over Newcastle With Patrick Dorgu's Incredible Opener

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim with his formation change was not only going for a big one but also the team was already showing defensive stability and it scored the winning score by converting one goal opportunity.

(Image Credit: Fabrizio Romano via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Fabrizio Romano via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 27, 2025 04:30:12 IST

Manchester United Move Up The Premier League Table After 1-0 Win Over Newcastle With Patrick Dorgu’s Incredible Opener

On December 26, the Premier League hosted a match at Old Trafford between Manchester United and Newcastle United with the Red Devils being the lucky ones as it was a contest won through a first half goal by Patrick Dorgu’s wonderful volley. The guy not only netted his first goal for the club but even practically assured the victory in the 24th minute when he brought the ball over the New Castle goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale. This triumph advanced United to the 5th place in the Premier League table which was a great improvement in their overall ranking and a rare win at home in a while.

Patrick Dorgu’s Incredible Opener In Man united vs Newcastle 

Even with the absence of Bruno Fernandes and a few other key players, the United team was flexible and succeeded by a narrow margin. Newcastle’s game plan was very effective all but their not scoring was the main issue. The Magpies had a couple of good opportunities with Lewis Hall and Anthony Gordon being the closest to scoring, Hall’s shot even hit the crossbar but still, the Newcastle squad couldn’t break the United’s solid defense. The attack of the visitors resulted in several near misses and their failure to score kept the score at 0-0 until the very end. The switch of United to a four man defense and the use of young players have been the main factors that allowed the home team to weather the storm of Newcastle and keep a clean sheet.

Manchester United In Premier League 

The manager Ruben Amorim with his formation change was not only going for a big one but also the team was already showing defensive stability and it scored the winning score by converting one goal opportunity. The win was a big deal, especially for mental state because United had been going through a roller-coaster ride in terms of form early on in the season besides it being a very important factor in the league position. Meanwhile, Newcastle are still at the bottom of the table feeling bad that they didn’t manage to score despite being in control for a large part of the game. The match, so to speak, was a display of both United’s resilience and Newcastle’s inability to score in what was a very tightly contested game at Old Trafford.

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 4:30 AM IST
QUICK LINKS