Home > Sports > South Africa Level Series After Thumping India By 51 Runs in 2nd T20I

South Africa rode on Quinton de Kock's 90 to post a mammoth 213/4 in 20 overs. Later, the bowlers did a good job under pressure and eventually wrapped the match in India's favour.

Quinton de Kock. (Photo Credits: Sunrisers Eastern Cape)
Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 11, 2025 22:45:58 IST

South Africa defeated India by 51 runs to level the series 1-1 in Chandigarh. The visitors picked up early wickets and reduced India to 32/3 with the openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma and captain Suryakumar Yadav back in the hut. Axar Patel and Tilak Varma then tried to provide the resistance but the ever-increasing required run-rate put them under pressure and the hosts kept losing wickets regularly. Varma brought up his fifty and continued with the good run he has had with Team India but his efforts weren’t enough to take the side home as they were bowled out for 162. 

Earlier, South Africa posted a mammoth 213/4 in 20 overs. After being put into bat, Quinton de Kock thoroughly dominated the Indian bowling attack and thrashed them all around the park. The left-handed batter notched up 90 off 46. Skipper Aiden markram also made a valuable contribution of 29 off 26 while Donovan Ferreira and David Miller chipped in with a solid, unbeaten stand to help the visitors go past 200-run mark. 

For India, it was Varun Chakaravarthy who scalped two wickets for 29 runs while Arshdeep Singh etched an unwanted record where he bowled seven wides in one over. 

India had won the first match by 101 runs in Cuttack.

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 10:43 PM IST
