Home > Sports > Special Olympics Bharat Celebrates National Sports Day, Organises Sports-Related Events Across 28 State Chapters

Special Olympics Bharat celebrated National Sports Day 2025 at Maitreyi College, Delhi, with 200+ athletes with intellectual disabilities showcasing abilities across sports. Events in 28 states promoted inclusion, unity, and Dhyan Chand’s legacy.

Published By: Simran Babbar
Edited By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: September 2, 2025 12:30:12 IST

Special Olympics Bharat celebrated the National Sports Day 2025 at Maitreyi College, commemorating the birth anniversary of the legendary hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand Ji. The event at Maitreyi College, New Delhi, was aimed at promoting inclusion through sports and providing a platform for athletes with intellectual disabilities to showcase their abilities.
 
Over 200 athletes with intellectual disabilities participated across multiple sports, including 50 m Race, Shot Put, Tennis Ball Throw, Bocce, Baggo and Basketball. The event embodied the essence of Unified Sports where athletes with and without intellectual disabilities came together to foster friendship, respect, and inclusion.
 
The celebrations in New Delhi were graced by eminent dignitaries including Dr. Mallika Nadda, President, Special Olympics Bharat, Dr. Upasana Arora, President, SOB Delhi, Mr. Anil Sharma, MLA and Patron Member, SOB Delhi, Mrs. Anupam Sood, Treasurer, SOB Delhi and Guest of Honour, Mr. Prateek Raj, SDM South-West Delhi.

Special Olympics Bharat Celebrates National Sports Day, Organises Sports-Related Events Across 28 State Chapters
 
Mr. Prateek Raj, SDM South-West Delhi, appreciated the efforts of Special Olympics Bharat and said, “It is truly heartening to witness the incredible efforts by Special Olympics Bharat in providing a platform for athletes with intellectual disabilities to shine. This initiative not only promotes inclusion but also underscores the power of sports in transforming lives. I am proud to extend my unwavering support for such noble endeavours, and I remain committed to fostering an environment where every individual, regardless of their background, can thrive through sports.”
 
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mallika Nadda, President, Special Olympics Bharat said, “Today, as we gather to commemorate National Sports Day, we celebrate the true spirit of inclusion. Through sports, we reinforce the values of discipline, perseverance, and unity — values that transcend barriers. This event reaffirms our commitment to building an inclusive society, one where every individual is given the opportunity to reach their full potential. Special Olympics Bharat will continue to pave the way for athletes with intellectual disabilities to showcase their extraordinary abilities. On this auspicious day, we also express our gratitude to the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) for increasing the award money for our athletes.”
Mr. Anil Sharma, MLA and Patron Member, SOB Delhi further said “We are elated with the support from all the organisers and state chapters, along with the government and the Indian Army, to help us promote inclusivity through sports. Our aim is to ensure that every individual continues to earn equal opportunities to make a mark and have a chance to showcase their skills.”

Special Olympics Bharat Celebrates National Sports Day, Organises Sports-Related Events Across 28 State Chapters
To reaffirm the organisation’s commitment to build an inclusive society and to offer opportunities to each and every individual irrespective of their backgrounds, Special Olympics Bharat also organised Unified Sports and other events across 28 state chapters in India.
 
Besides partnering with multiple organisations, Special Olympics Bharat also partnered with the Indian Army for a Unified Basketball Game in Delhi, honouring Major Dhyan Chand’s legacy and promoting the spirit of inclusivity with the message “Har Gali Har Maidan, Khele Sara Hindustan.”
 
The National Sports Day celebrations witnessed enthusiastic participation from across the country, with athletes, coaches, volunteers, families and community members joining hands to mark the occasion. From rural villages to bustling cities, people from all walks of life came together under the banner of inclusion, highlighting the unifying power of sports. The vibrant energy and collective spirit across 28 state chapters reflected not only the joy of play but also the commitment of communities to embrace diversity and celebrate the abilities of every individual.

ALSO READ: National Sports Day 2025 Turns Historic With India Pakistan Clash Announcement, But It’s Not Cricket!

Tags: National Sports DaySpecial Olympics Bharat

