SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 21: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 21: Rajasthan Royals (RR) are yet to face a defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, achieving four straight victories in their campaign so far. That has placed them in the leading position on the points table. They aim to maintain their momentum in the upcoming game and continue winning.

RR are set to play against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday. This is an away match for them, starting at 7:30 PM IST at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. All attention will focus on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has proven to be unstoppable.

SRH has faced difficulties with bowling. Their batters have scored over 200 in three out of four games, and on two occasions, they couldn’t defend it. They would seek to establish a dependable bowling strategy to return to their victorious ways.

Toss: The match toss between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will take place at 7 PM IST.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Dhruv Jurel

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (c), Abhishek Sharma (vc)

All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Reddy

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Jaydev Unadkat

Where To Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match LIVE? (Live Streaming Details)

The match will be live on the JioHotstar app and website, with coverage on the Star Sports Network.

SRH vs RR, Pitch Report: The pitch is likely to be batting-friendly, with no rain interruptions. Expect the team winning the toss, to bowl first because of the dew factor.

SRH vs RR Predicted Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (c) (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma.

SRH vs RR Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis, David Payne, Zeeshan Ansari, Brydon Carse, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar

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