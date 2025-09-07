Sri Lanka Win Series Against Zimbabwe; Knocks Off 192 in Under 18 Overs – THIS Batter Played a Blinder

Sri Lanka won the third T-20I of the three-match series played in Harare and clinched the series 2-1. Both the teams were tied at 1-1 coming into the final game and hence, supporters of either team expected a close game between the two. By most standards, it was closely fought match, and in the end, Sri Lanka proved to be better.

Winning the toss, the visitors opted to field first. For Zimbabwe, openers Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani were able to add 26 runs when Bennett fell at an individual score of 13 in just 8 balls. The number three Sean Williams scored a rapid 23 in 11 balls that contained five fours.

Zimbabwe Scored 191-8 in Their Allotted 20 Overs; Marumani Top Scorer

The procession continued for most part of Zimbabwe innings and apart from the opener Marumani, none of the other batter could stick for long. Marumani was the top scorer with 51, with six fours and a six to his name.

Zimbabwe were well placed to breach 200 runs but due to regular fall of wickets, could score only 191 for the loss of 8 wickets.

For Sri Lanka, Dushan Hemantha returned with the best figures. He took 3 wickets and gave 38 runs in four overs.

Sri Lanka Win Easily; Strong Batting Display By Visitors

In reply, Sri Lanka started strongly as both openers went on a rampage in the powerplay. While Pathum Nissanka blazed 33 in 20 deliveries, Kusal Mendis hammered 30 runs in a mere 17 balls. Both openers hit a six each in their innings.

When Nissanka fell at the team score of 76, Sri Lanka were well placed and needed a calm partnership to take them home. In the form of Kamil Mishara and Kusal Perera, the island team just got what they wanted and the duo played with maturity in an unbeaten partnership of 117 runs as Sri Lanka won with 14 balls to spare.

Mishara scored 73 in 43 while Perera hit 46 in just 26 deliveries, smashing five sixes between them.

Brad Evans was the top bowler for Zimbabwe and took one wicket for 28 runs in 3 overs.

