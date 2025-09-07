LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Sri Lanka Win Series Against Zimbabwe; Knocks Off 192 in Under 18 Overs – THIS Batter Played a Blinder

Sri Lanka Win Series Against Zimbabwe; Knocks Off 192 in Under 18 Overs – THIS Batter Played a Blinder

Sri Lanka clinched the T20I series 2-1 with a comfortable win over Zimbabwe in Harare. Chasing 192, openers Nissanka (33) and Mendis (30) set the tone before Mishara (73*) and Perera (46*) sealed victory with an unbeaten 117-run stand. Earlier, Marumani’s 51 lifted Zimbabwe to 191/8, but Sri Lanka won with 14 balls to spare.

Sri Lanka won the three-match series 2-1 against Zimbabwe. (ANI)
Sri Lanka won the three-match series 2-1 against Zimbabwe. (ANI)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 7, 2025 21:10:56 IST

Sri Lanka won the third T-20I of the three-match series played in Harare and clinched the series 2-1. Both the teams were tied at 1-1 coming into the final game and hence, supporters of either team expected a close game between the two. By most standards, it was closely fought match, and in the end, Sri Lanka proved to be better.

Winning the toss, the visitors opted to field first. For Zimbabwe, openers Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani were able to add 26 runs when Bennett fell at an individual score of 13 in just 8 balls. The number three Sean Williams scored a rapid 23 in 11 balls that contained five fours.

Zimbabwe Scored 191-8 in Their Allotted 20 Overs; Marumani Top Scorer

The procession continued for most part of Zimbabwe innings and apart from the opener Marumani, none of the other batter could stick for long. Marumani was the top scorer with 51, with six fours and a six to his name.

Zimbabwe were well placed to breach 200 runs but due to regular fall of wickets, could score only 191 for the loss of 8 wickets.

For Sri Lanka, Dushan Hemantha returned with the best figures. He took 3 wickets and gave 38 runs in four overs.

Sri Lanka Win Easily; Strong Batting Display By Visitors

In reply, Sri Lanka started strongly as both openers went on a rampage in the powerplay. While Pathum Nissanka blazed 33 in 20 deliveries, Kusal Mendis hammered 30 runs in a mere 17 balls. Both openers hit a six each in their innings.

When Nissanka fell at the team score of 76, Sri Lanka were well placed and needed a calm partnership to take them home. In the form of Kamil Mishara and Kusal Perera, the island team just got what they wanted and the duo played with maturity in an unbeaten partnership of 117 runs as Sri Lanka won with 14 balls to spare.

Mishara scored 73 in 43 while Perera hit 46 in just 26 deliveries, smashing five sixes between them.

Brad Evans was the top bowler for Zimbabwe and took one wicket for 28 runs in 3 overs.

Also Read: Zimbabwe Beat Sri Lanka By 5 Wickets to Level Series – Check Who Was Behind This Upset!

Tags: HarareSri Lankazimbabwe

RELATED News

Khalid Jamil Hails India’s ‘Hard Work and Belief’ After CAFA Play Off Qualification
One Record Away, Can Cristiano Ronaldo Establish His Legacy Beyond Lionel Messi?
US Open 2025 Final Live Streaming: Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, When And Where To Watch In India Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Pakistan Gears Up For Inaugural T20I Tri Series This November
ASIA CUP 2025: ‘The reigning champions are back!’ But Without A Sponsor As Team India Reveals Official Jerseys

LATEST NEWS

Sri Lanka Win Series Against Zimbabwe; Knocks Off 192 in Under 18 Overs – THIS Batter Played a Blinder
"I'll always cherish Shah Rukh's words": Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan were first choices for 'Nayak', Anil Kapoor gives a shout out
Situation under control in Ludhiana district amid severe flood in Punjab: Authorities
Punjab: Police apprehend Gangster Goldy Brar's associate with five pistols, ten live cartridges
Lunar Eclipse 2025 marks "good time for charity", astrologer suggests
Himachal Pradesh monsoon toll rises to 366; 203 rain-related, 163 in road accidents: SDMA
"Undergoing training for action scenes": Sharvari offers glimpse into preparations for 'Alpha'
Rajasthan Govt announces Rs 5 crore aid for disaster-hit Uttarakhand
Watch: Indian Woman Caught Red-Handed While Shoplifting in US! Netizens Say – Deport Her
Pakistan: Widespread solar panel theft from schools in punjab
Sri Lanka Win Series Against Zimbabwe; Knocks Off 192 in Under 18 Overs – THIS Batter Played a Blinder

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sri Lanka Win Series Against Zimbabwe; Knocks Off 192 in Under 18 Overs – THIS Batter Played a Blinder

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sri Lanka Win Series Against Zimbabwe; Knocks Off 192 in Under 18 Overs – THIS Batter Played a Blinder
Sri Lanka Win Series Against Zimbabwe; Knocks Off 192 in Under 18 Overs – THIS Batter Played a Blinder
Sri Lanka Win Series Against Zimbabwe; Knocks Off 192 in Under 18 Overs – THIS Batter Played a Blinder
Sri Lanka Win Series Against Zimbabwe; Knocks Off 192 in Under 18 Overs – THIS Batter Played a Blinder

QUICK LINKS