Home > Sports > STILLS – Norris wins in Mexico to take F1 lead from Piastri

STILLS – Norris wins in Mexico to take F1 lead from Piastri

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 27, 2025 05:37:40 IST

VIDEO SHOWS: STILL PHOTOS FROM THE MEXICAN GRAND PRIX WON BY LANDO NORRIS COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW STORY: Lando Norris avoided early mayhem to win the Mexico City Grand Prix from pole position and take the Formula One championship lead from McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri by a single point on Sunday (October 26).  Australian Piastri, who had started the race in seventh place and 14 points clear of the Briton, finished fifth. Charles Leclerc was runner-up for Ferrari, 30.3 seconds behind Norris, while Red Bull's reigning champion Max Verstappen took his sixth successive podium in third place after a nail-biting finish just 0.7 behind the Monegasque. Oliver Bearman was fourth for Haas in a career-best result for the Briton, a late virtual safety car ending Piastri's hopes of getting past. (Production: Eloisa Sanchez, Raquel Cunha, Henry Romero, Kurt Michael Hall)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 5:37 AM IST
