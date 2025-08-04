Home > Sports > SummerSlam 2025 Ends With Brock Lesnar’s Surprise Return

SummerSlam 2025 Ends With Brock Lesnar’s Surprise Return

Originally, Brock was supposed to make a comeback at the 2024 Royal Rumble, but plans altered. One of WWE's most notable comebacks at SummerSlam was Lesnar's.

But would Cena's intended career homage to Lesnar's retirement even proceed in light of his unexpected return?
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 4, 2025 09:08:13 IST

At WWE SummerSlam Night 2 on August 3, 2025 in New Jersey, Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship in a grueling, weapons filled Street Fight main event. After more than 30 minutes of brutality, Rhodes scored the pin, and the two forces shared a respectful handshake, a symbolic “passing of the torch” moment in wrestling history. 

A quick recap of the match

As Cena soaked in the crowd chants of “Thank you, Cena,” chaos erupted. Brock Lesnar’s theme hit, and for the first time since SummerSlam 2023, the Beast Incarnate made his way to the ring circling Cena, who appeared stunned. Lesnar then hit an F 5, leaving the 17 time world champion flat on his back while the show cut to black. Finally, after months of speculation with Brock Lesnar pretty much not appearing on WWE programming as he was staying committed to the 2024 Janel Grant lawsuit, Brock made his long-anticipated return to WWE. Brock was originally planned to return at the 2024 Royal Rumble but those plans changed. Lesnar’s return is one of the most historic returns in WWE at SummerSlam.

WWE used the return as proof that they were ready to reignite one of WWE’s most historic rivalries. The ending of the F5 and Brock Lesnar rushing off raises questions for the WWE Universe. Since John Cena is intentioned to retire at the end of 2025, does that mean this is the final act of their feud? What started as a farewell tour turned into serious business, as one of Cena’s greatest rivals is back on the path to the title. 

WWE has no doubt that they wanted to establish a final war between two icons. But considering Lesnar’s unplanned return, is Cena’s intended career homage to his retirement even going to move forward? To add another twist to the storyline, Cody Rhodes is now moving forward and actually has time on the clock as champion. Much has changed in WWE’s future now that they are moving into their next chapter.

Tags: Brock Lesnarjohn cenaSummerSlam 2025SummerSlam Night 2WWE

