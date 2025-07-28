Sunil Gavaskar Slams Ben Stokes’ “India Were Scared” Remark, Asks Shubman Gill To Question Him

The fourth Test between India and England at Manchester ended in a draw, but it felt more like a win for India. With the series on the line, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill stood firm, and later Jadeja and Washington Sundar showed great fight to save the game.

Gavaskar questions England’s tactics in Manchester Test

India managed to hold on even after being 0-2 down in the series, and now head to The Oval with a chance to make it 2-2. England looked like they were in control of the match after posting a massive first-innings score. Ben Stokes and Joe Root both hit centuries, and England reached 669 after bowling India out for 358.

That gave them a big 311-run lead, but they chose not to declare early. Sunil Gavaskar pointed out that this decision may have cost them the match. England batted long, and it gave India the time to fight back and pull off a draw that could’ve easily been a loss.

“India were scared” – Gavaskar calls out England’s old statements

Reacting after the match, Gavaskar praised India’s strong batting under pressure. He also reminded everyone about what England had said earlier in the series. He remembered Ben Stokes’ statement from the second Test that England would chase anything, even 600.

Gavaskar said, “Satisfied? I am proud. I am enormously proud of this team for what they have done. I mean, just four wickets [fell]… The question can be asked: Did England bat too long before they declared?”

He went on to add, “When India gave England 600-plus runs to chase at Birmingham, some of the England players who came out for the press conference said ‘India were scared…’ That is just bravado, a little bit of loud talk.”

Shubman Gill urged to ask tough questions to Ben Stokes

Gavaskar then turned his attention to Shubman Gill. He said he hoped Gill would have taken the opportunity at the press conference to question England’s decisions. However, Gill didn’t attend, which disappointed the former India skipper a little.

Still, Gavaskar didn’t hold back and said what he felt Gill should’ve asked Stokes. “Shubman Gill… if he is at the media conference… I would like him to ask, ‘Why did you take a lead of 311? Why were you not happy with a lead of 240? Or 250?…’”

He added, “I know he won’t ask. He is too nice a guy. He is not this SG. That SG is different. But this SG would have 100 percent asked. And I am asking now.”

Sunil Gavaskar takes aim at England’s bold claims

England’s strategy in the fourth Test backfired badly. Instead of giving themselves more time to bowl India out, they dragged the game. Gavaskar believes they played it too safe despite all their earlier aggressive talk.

The way India batted in the second innings, losing only four wickets in over five sessions, showed real fight. Gavaskar’s comments show how India’s character stood strong, and how England’s big claims came back to bite them.

Now, with the final Test at The Oval just days away, India will walk in with confidence. And England may have to answer some questions, both on and off the field.

