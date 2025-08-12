Suresh Raina’s Reputation On The Line In Betting Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina in the 1XBet illegal betting app case. The summons was one of the nationwide crackdowns on the online betting sites and the celebrities who supposedly advertise it. Raina will be questioned at the Delhi office of the ED in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Who all are being summoned?

This is not a solo step. High ranking individuals have already fallen into the probe with Actor Rana Daggubati being interrogated previously amid others, whom the probe suspects of participating in similar plans. The ED is also claimed to be trying to dig deep in to the extent of celebrities endorsement in the advertisement of these unregulated betting apps, the financial anomalies and tax evasions associated with it.

Suresh Raina is an accomplished star who enjoyed a stellar career as an Indian cricketer and the Chennai Super King player, but now he finds himself on the court of law in a high profile investigation. The interest in him displayed by the agency highlights that the overall aim of the agency is to bring influential people to course with their roles in facilitating the wide spread of illicit activities in the country regarding gambling.

Future of Cricket? Fraud Betting?

The incident is a new landmark in a sequel of investigations conducted on the role of celebrities in accepting bets advertisement and highlights the seriousness exhibited by the government in uprooting fraud betting programmes in the country. The community of Cricket fans as well as the rest of the world will be keenly observing how the case develops and where the blame is bound to fall and what legal action is due to ensue.

Also Read: Shubman Gill Makes History: First Cricketer To Win 4 ICC Men’s Player Of The Month Awards