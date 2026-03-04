LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026 Breaks Records To Become Most-Watched Edition Ever; Jay Shah Calls Milestone ‘Humbling’

T20 World Cup 2026 Breaks Records To Become Most-Watched Edition Ever; Jay Shah Calls Milestone ‘Humbling’

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 became the most-watched edition ever in India, crossing 500 million viewers, as the tournament enters the semi-finals featuring India, England, South Africa and New Zealand.

Sanju Samson (Image Credits: X)
Sanju Samson (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 4, 2026 19:44:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

T20 World Cup 2026 Breaks Records To Become Most-Watched Edition Ever; Jay Shah Calls Milestone ‘Humbling’

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has become the most-watched edition in the tournament’s history, crossing a huge milestone in India. ICC Chairman Jay Shah confirmed that the event has already attracted more than 500 million viewers in the country alone.

This makes it the highest-viewed T20 World Cup ever in India. The tournament has also seen massive growth in digital viewership. Streaming platform JioHotstar recorded a peak of 60.5 million concurrent viewers during the competition, showing how strongly fans are following matches online.

Jay Shah shared the update on social media, saying that the goal from the beginning was to make the 2026 edition the most global and accessible cricket event ever. He said he was humbled by the response from Indian fans and thanked them for their continued support. With the knockout matches starting, he added that the ICC hopes to see even more records being broken.

The tournament has now reached its most important stage — the semi-finals. Four top teams are still in the race for the trophy. South Africa will face New Zealand on March 4, while India will take on England on March 5. Both matches are expected to draw massive viewership numbers.

There is special excitement around the India vs England clash. India secured their semi-final spot after a crucial win over the West Indies in a virtual knockout Super 8 match in Kolkata. Sanju Samson was the star of that game, scoring an unbeaten 97 to guide India to victory and keep their title hopes alive.

With India, England, South Africa and New Zealand fighting for a place in the final, the competition is set for a thrilling finish. The ICC will be hoping that the excitement around these big matches helps push the viewership numbers even higher as the tournament moves closer to its final.

Also Read: Is Floyd Mayweather Returning? Logan Paul Reignites Payment Controversy

 

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 7:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: englandiccindiajay shahnew zealandsouth africat20 world cupt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

Is Floyd Mayweather Returning? Logan Paul Reignites Payment Controversy

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks, NBA Game Preview: Key Matchups, Stats And Predictions

Babar Azam Dropped After T20 World Cup 2026 Exit? Pakistan Name Shaheen Afridi-Led ODI Squad vs Bangladesh | Check Full Squad

EXCLUSIVE: ‘People Called Us Weak’ — Coach Krishna Kumar Reveals Jammu & Kashmir’s Struggles Behind Historic Ranji Trophy 2026 Title

MS Dhoni Issued E-Challan For Traffic Violation in Ranchi; Check How Much Amount Will he Have to Pay

LATEST NEWS

Is Pakistan Spreading Fake Iran-Israel War Videos on X? Elon Musk’s Platform Suspends Dozens Of Hacked Accounts

Holi Horror In Noida: 42-Year-Old Businessman Shot Dead In Society After Argument With Men Who Entered High-Rise Premises

‘Unprecedented Turnout Of Mourners’: Iran Postpones Khamenei Funeral, New Dates To Be Announced Soon

Did Iran Knock Out THAAD, America’s Most Advanced Air Defence System in the UAE? Here’s What Makes It The Costliest

Did Iran Target Saudi’s Largest Oil Refinery? Defence Ministry Says Ras Tanura Faced Drone Attempt, No Damage Reported

Iran Targets Turkey In Fresh Missile Attack, Intercepted By NATO Air Defense; Ankara Says ‘Refrain Or It Could Escalate’

Why Is Iran Only Allowing Chinese Ships Through The Strait of Hormuz Amid Closure? Know The Reason Behind The Rare Gesture

Iran Says ‘No Trust In the Americans’, ‘Can Continue The War’ As Senior Aide To Late Ali Khamenei, Mohammad Mokhber Rules Out Negotiations Amid Conflict

Had Bhang This Holi? Delhi Cardiologist Shares ‘Bhang Is Not Harmless’, Says Excessive Bhang Intake Can Lead To Anxiety Or Panic Attacks

Is Vijay Thalapathy Paying Sangeetha Rs 250 Crore In Alimony To Settle Divorce Out Of Court? Know All About TVK Chief’s Massive Net Worth, Luxurious Car Collection And Homes

T20 World Cup 2026 Breaks Records To Become Most-Watched Edition Ever; Jay Shah Calls Milestone ‘Humbling’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

T20 World Cup 2026 Breaks Records To Become Most-Watched Edition Ever; Jay Shah Calls Milestone ‘Humbling’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

T20 World Cup 2026 Breaks Records To Become Most-Watched Edition Ever; Jay Shah Calls Milestone ‘Humbling’
T20 World Cup 2026 Breaks Records To Become Most-Watched Edition Ever; Jay Shah Calls Milestone ‘Humbling’
T20 World Cup 2026 Breaks Records To Become Most-Watched Edition Ever; Jay Shah Calls Milestone ‘Humbling’
T20 World Cup 2026 Breaks Records To Become Most-Watched Edition Ever; Jay Shah Calls Milestone ‘Humbling’

QUICK LINKS