T20 World Cup 2026 Breaks Records To Become Most-Watched Edition Ever; Jay Shah Calls Milestone ‘Humbling’

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has become the most-watched edition in the tournament’s history, crossing a huge milestone in India. ICC Chairman Jay Shah confirmed that the event has already attracted more than 500 million viewers in the country alone.

This makes it the highest-viewed T20 World Cup ever in India. The tournament has also seen massive growth in digital viewership. Streaming platform JioHotstar recorded a peak of 60.5 million concurrent viewers during the competition, showing how strongly fans are following matches online.

Jay Shah shared the update on social media, saying that the goal from the beginning was to make the 2026 edition the most global and accessible cricket event ever. He said he was humbled by the response from Indian fans and thanked them for their continued support. With the knockout matches starting, he added that the ICC hopes to see even more records being broken.

The journey of the @ICC #T20WorldCup 2026 began with the ambition to make it the most #global & #accessible Cricket event ever. I am humbled that viewership for the event in India has crossed 500 million, the highest ever for any T20 World Cup in history. It was also heartening… — Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 4, 2026

The tournament has now reached its most important stage — the semi-finals. Four top teams are still in the race for the trophy. South Africa will face New Zealand on March 4, while India will take on England on March 5. Both matches are expected to draw massive viewership numbers.

There is special excitement around the India vs England clash. India secured their semi-final spot after a crucial win over the West Indies in a virtual knockout Super 8 match in Kolkata. Sanju Samson was the star of that game, scoring an unbeaten 97 to guide India to victory and keep their title hopes alive.

𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐫 🤩 The #T20WorldCup 2026 semi-finals are locked 🔒 More details➡️ https://t.co/0UKXfuke7c pic.twitter.com/IxJeZvr5M3 — ICC (@ICC) March 1, 2026

With India, England, South Africa and New Zealand fighting for a place in the final, the competition is set for a thrilling finish. The ICC will be hoping that the excitement around these big matches helps push the viewership numbers even higher as the tournament moves closer to its final.

Also Read: Is Floyd Mayweather Returning? Logan Paul Reignites Payment Controversy