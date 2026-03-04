T20 World Cup 2026: Can South Africa Break Kolkata Semifinal Curse vs New Zealand at Eden Gardens

The first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to deliver high drama as the South Africa national cricket team takes on the New Zealand national cricket team at Eden Gardens. With both sides showing strong consistency throughout the tournament, they now stand just one win away from a place in the final.

South Africa head into the clash unbeaten and appear focused on completing their mission this year. The Proteas will meet New Zealand on Wednesday, March 4, in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter in Kolkata.

This will be their second meeting in the competition. South Africa comfortably defeated New Zealand in the group stage earlier. However, the Kiwis, despite a recent loss to England, may feel confident returning to Indian conditions, where the surface is expected to complement their style of play.

The South Africa national cricket team have reached the semi-finals of multinational tournaments twice before their upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clash. Their first appearance came at the Hero Cup in 1993, followed by another semi-final at the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2023. Interestingly, South Africa ended up losing both of those semi-finals.

In the semifinal of the Hero Cup 1993 at Eden Gardens, the match went down to the wire. South Africa needed just six runs from the final over to seal victory. India captain Mohammad Azharuddin made a bold call, handing the ball to a young Sachin Tendulkar. What followed became one of cricket’s most dramatic finishes. The first delivery resulted in a crucial run-out. Allan Donald then faced three dot balls, building immense pressure. A single came next, leaving Brian McMillan with the task of finishing the job. Tendulkar varied his pace and flight cleverly, deceiving McMillan at a critical moment. South Africa fell short by two runs as India snatched an unforgettable victory. Once again, Eden Gardens lived up to its reputation, turning tension into triumph and tightening the screws when it mattered most.

Sachin Tendulkar bowled the 50th over in the semi-final of Hero Cup #OnThisDay 24-11-1993 in Kolkata.

SA Need 6 runs To Win The Match. This is what happened. This was @sachin_rt 1st Over In This Match.

49.1 – 1+W

49.2 – 0

49.3 – 0

49.4 – 1

49.5 – 0

49.6 – 1

India Won Semi By 2 runs. pic.twitter.com/KDOLBEj308 — Zohaib (Cricket King)🇵🇰🏏 (@Zohaib1981) November 24, 2022

Chasing 213 at Eden Gardens, the Australia national cricket team survived a fierce spin test from Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, who reduced them to 137 for 5. Earlier, the South Africa national cricket team had slumped to 18 for 2, with only David Miller standing tall. Josh Inglis and Steven Smith steadied the chase before Gerald Coetzee struck twice to revive South Africa’s hopes. Despite late chances and mounting tensions.

I don’t know why, but SA vs AUS (Semi final) hurts me more than the final of the 2023 World Cup. The way SA fought in that match was just superb. Indian team didn’t give even 50% of the fightback compared to SA. For me, it was also the most thrilling match of the 2023 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/o7zxU6Kp8P — P (@LBW_16) September 3, 2024

After suffering two semi-final defeats at Eden Gardens, the South Africa national cricket team will be eager to rewrite history and turn their fortunes around as they aim to secure a spot in their second consecutive ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final.

Also Read: Iran’s Spot In FIFA World Cup 2026 Could Go To Another Team Amid War With USA — Who Might It Be?