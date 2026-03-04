LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: Can South Africa Break Kolkata Semifinal Curse vs New Zealand at Eden Gardens

T20 World Cup 2026: Can South Africa Break Kolkata Semifinal Curse vs New Zealand at Eden Gardens

South Africa meet New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at Eden Gardens, aiming to end their history of heartbreak at the venue and book back-to-back T20 World Cup finals.

South Africa Eden Gardens Semifinals Jinx (Image Credits: X)
South Africa Eden Gardens Semifinals Jinx (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 4, 2026 15:25:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

T20 World Cup 2026: Can South Africa Break Kolkata Semifinal Curse vs New Zealand at Eden Gardens

The first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to deliver high drama as the South Africa national cricket team takes on the New Zealand national cricket team at Eden Gardens. With both sides showing strong consistency throughout the tournament, they now stand just one win away from a place in the final.

South Africa head into the clash unbeaten and appear focused on completing their mission this year. The Proteas will meet New Zealand on Wednesday, March 4, in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter in Kolkata.

This will be their second meeting in the competition. South Africa comfortably defeated New Zealand in the group stage earlier. However, the Kiwis, despite a recent loss to England, may feel confident returning to Indian conditions, where the surface is expected to complement their style of play.

You Might Be Interested In

The South Africa national cricket team have reached the semi-finals of multinational tournaments twice before their upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clash. Their first appearance came at the Hero Cup in 1993, followed by another semi-final at the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2023. Interestingly, South Africa ended up losing both of those semi-finals.

 In the semifinal of the Hero Cup 1993  at Eden Gardens, the match went down to the wire. South Africa needed just six runs from the final over to seal victory. India captain Mohammad Azharuddin made a bold call, handing the ball to a young Sachin Tendulkar. What followed became one of cricket’s most dramatic finishes. The first delivery resulted in a crucial run-out. Allan Donald then faced three dot balls, building immense pressure. A single came next, leaving Brian McMillan with the task of finishing the job. Tendulkar varied his pace and flight cleverly, deceiving McMillan at a critical moment. South Africa fell short by two runs as India snatched an unforgettable victory. Once again, Eden Gardens lived up to its reputation, turning tension into triumph and tightening the screws when it mattered most.

Chasing 213 at Eden Gardens, the Australia national cricket team survived a fierce spin test from Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, who reduced them to 137 for 5. Earlier, the South Africa national cricket team had slumped to 18 for 2, with only David Miller standing tall. Josh Inglis and Steven Smith steadied the chase before Gerald Coetzee struck twice to revive South Africa’s hopes. Despite late chances and mounting tensions.

After suffering two semi-final defeats at Eden Gardens, the South Africa national cricket team will be eager to rewrite history and turn their fortunes around as they aim to secure a spot in their second consecutive ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final.

Also Read: Iran’s Spot In FIFA World Cup 2026 Could Go To Another Team Amid War With USA — Who Might It Be?

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 3:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Hero CupiccSA vs NZsachin tendulkarsouth africat20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

SA vs NZ Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs New Zealand Semi-Final on TV and Online in India, UK, USA?

Copa del Rey: Barcelona Beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 But Crash Out 4-3 on Aggregate, Miss Final Spot

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Pre-Wedding: Sachin, Anjali, Sara Tendulkar Glow in Star-Studded Celebration with Cricket Stars | In Pics

Pakistan to Name Sarfaraz Ahmed as Test Head Coach: Report

SA vs NZ Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In 1st Semi-Final Of T20 World Cup 2026 In Kolkata?

LATEST NEWS

Iran Denies Reports of Mojtaba Khamenei as Successor After Ayatollah Khamenei’s Death Amid Israel-Iran War- Here’s What We Know

How US Used Claude AI In Strikes Against Iran? Why US Military Still Uses Anthropic’s AI Tool Despite Trump’s Recent Ban?

Sri Lankan Navy Rescues 30 Sailors From Iranian Warship ‘IRIS Dena’ Amid Escalating West Asia Conflict

Who Is Jay Bhattacharya? Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s Son Stranded In Dubai, Father’s Plea Sparks Panic After He Deletes Post, Fans Rush To Speculate

T20 World Cup 2026: Can South Africa Break Kolkata Semifinal Curse vs New Zealand at Eden Gardens

Who Is Ramrao Wadkute? Former NCP MLC Who Quit After Missing Out On Vidhan Sabha Ticket Is Now BJP’s Candidate For Rajya Sabha

‘I’m Proud Of What I Achieved Being On My Period’: Ayesha Khan Reacts After Her Period Comment on Durandhar’s Song ‘Shararat’ Shoot Turns Into ‘National Joke’

The Kerala Story 2 Makers Release Disturbing YouTube Scene, Leaving Fans Horrified; Fans Plead: ‘Please Don’t Show This!’

Young Sherlock Streaming Now: Guy Ritchie Explores Holmes At 19 In Oxford Murder Mystery; When And Where Can You Watch It In India?

Viral Video Shows Locals Fiddling With Alleged Intact US LUCAS Kamikaze Drone In Iraq As Iran-US War Escalates

T20 World Cup 2026: Can South Africa Break Kolkata Semifinal Curse vs New Zealand at Eden Gardens

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

T20 World Cup 2026: Can South Africa Break Kolkata Semifinal Curse vs New Zealand at Eden Gardens

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

T20 World Cup 2026: Can South Africa Break Kolkata Semifinal Curse vs New Zealand at Eden Gardens
T20 World Cup 2026: Can South Africa Break Kolkata Semifinal Curse vs New Zealand at Eden Gardens
T20 World Cup 2026: Can South Africa Break Kolkata Semifinal Curse vs New Zealand at Eden Gardens
T20 World Cup 2026: Can South Africa Break Kolkata Semifinal Curse vs New Zealand at Eden Gardens

QUICK LINKS