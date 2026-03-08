T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Massive Security in Ahmedabad With 2,000 Police for IND vs NZ

The security in Ahmedabad has been tightened up ahead of the high-octane T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand. The two sides are slated to face each other in the title clash on Sunday evening.

Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP), Sector-1, Ahmedabad City, Neeraj Kumar Badgujar told ANI, “More than 121 police officers and more than 2,000 police personnel will be deployed. Special barricades have been installed at gate numbers 1 and 2 where there is a large crowd, and police officers have been deployed so that people do not face any problems. There are more than 300 CCTV cameras throughout the stadium, which will monitor the match arrangements. Security arrangements have also been completed for VVIP security. Traffic police will also be deployed in large numbers on the roads.”

Going into the final, India are chasing a few firsts – first to defend a T20 World Cup title, first host team to win the T20 World Cup and the first to three T20 World Cup championships. For New Zealand, the biggest challenges will be how to keep the star-studded Indian batting line-up relatively quiet and how to deal with Jasprit Bumrah’s unerring line and length.

From one #TeamIndia that clinched a World Cup at home 🙌 To the other going for 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗖𝘂𝗽 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗿𝘆 at home tonight 🏆 🎥 From the #WomenInBlue to the #MenInBlue 💙 🇮🇳#T20WorldCup | #Final pic.twitter.com/MRq4Kl92gF — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 8, 2026

India and New Zealand took contrasting paths to the final; they entered the contest on the back of strong batting performances in the semi-final. New Zealand lost to South Africa in the group stage and to England in the Super Eights, but were dominant in the final four. After restricting the Proteas to 169/8, New Zealand raced to a nine-wicket win in 12.5 overs, courtesy of a stunning 33-ball hundred by Finn Allen, the fastest in T20 World Cups.

Meanwhile, for India, who were perfect in the group stage, the only blip was the loss to South Africa in the opening Super Eight contest. The semi-final against England was a high-scoring thriller, with India piling on 253/7 and England falling just seven runs short.

In their head-to-head clashes, history may favour New Zealand, but form is with India. The Black Caps have not lost a match to

India in the T20 World Cup, having scored victories in 2007, 2016 and 2021. However, the host nation were dominant in their recent T20I series in India, with a comfortable 4-1 win.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav.

