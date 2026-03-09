LIVE TV
Home > Sports > EXCLUSIVE | 'Don't Focus on How the Story Started, Focus on How It Ended': Sanju Samson's Coach on His T20 World Cup 2026 Rise

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Don’t Focus on How the Story Started, Focus on How It Ended’: Sanju Samson’s Coach on His T20 World Cup 2026 Rise

Sanju Samson played three very crucial knocks for India in the T20 World Cup 2026 that helped the side win the trophy eventually. Sanju's coach Biju George lavished praise on his student.

Sanju Samson scored 89 in the final. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Sanju Samson scored 89 in the final. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 9, 2026 15:23:09 IST

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Don’t Focus on How the Story Started, Focus on How It Ended’: Sanju Samson’s Coach on His T20 World Cup 2026 Rise

Sanju Samson sat down on his knees and threw his helmet after his unbeaten 97 against the West Indies. It was not in anger, but it looked like an emotional release. Despite making his debut almost a decade ago, Sanju had never been able to fully cement his place in the Indian team and kept going in and out of the side.

While he didn’t get a game in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup, he played a couple of matches earlier in the 2026 T20 World Cup against Namibia and Zimbabwe, but he could not make a big impact.

But destiny had other plans.

He was drafted into the Playing XI again for the virtual quarter-final against the West Indies in Kolkata. What followed was a masterclass. Sanju not only scored runs but also anchored India to a crucial victory.

And that was just the beginning of a remarkable turnaround.

After the unbeaten 97, he followed it up with an 89 in the semi-final against England in Mumbai and another 89 against New Zealand in the final in Ahmedabad. Samson suddenly became one of the most dangerous weapons in India’s batting line-up, delivering at exactly the right time and on the biggest stage. He was eventually adjudged Player of the Tournament. 

Sanju’s childhood coach, Biju George, who has watched his journey closely from the very beginning, praised his pupil for the way he stepped up when it mattered the most in an exclusive conversation with NewsX.com.

“I always feel that we should not focus too much on how the story started, but on how it ended. Yes, he was part of the 2024 squad and did not get a game (in 2024), and even this time he did not play initially. But in the end, he finished as the highest run-getter, which is what really matters. That shows his character and his ability. These things happen in cricket, sometimes you have to wait for your opportunity, but when you get it, you have to make it count, and he did exactly that,” he said. 

The wicket-keeper batter had revealed that he was in constant touch with Sachin Tendulkar during the post-match presentation. 

“As far as I know, during that period he mostly spoke only to Sachin Tendulkar and did not really discuss things with many others. I do not know the details of that conversation, but whenever I meet him, I will probably get to know more about it.”

While George lavished praise on Team India for the performance and the triumph, he also added that New Zealand made some tactical errors while choosing the Playing XI. 

“It was a brilliant win for India and full credit to the players, the coaching staff and the support team for the way they handled the tournament. But if you look at that particular match, it did not feel like a final because of the way New Zealand approached it. Their tactics were a bit surprising to me. In conditions like that, most teams prefer to bat first because it becomes tricky to bat later in the game. Also, when you are playing against India, who have many left-handed batters, not using an off-spinner was a surprising decision tactically. Those things make a big difference in big matches. Having said that, India played very well and managed the situation nicely, so they deserve a lot of credit for the win,” he pointed.

Expressing his delight on the way both men’s and women’s teams are performing, he said that it is satisfying to see the kind of growth and depth that India have. 

“Overall, if you look at Indian cricket today, both the men’s and women’s teams are doing extremely well and are ahead of many other nations in terms of talent and depth. It is very satisfying to see that growth. As a coach, it also makes me very happy when players I have worked with go on to become World Cup winners. That is always a proud moment,” he concluded. 

India successfully defended the T20 title after defeating New Zealand in the final by 96 runs in Ahmedabad. 

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 3:23 PM IST
Tags: Biju GeorgeIND vs NZindia vs new zealandsanju samsont20 world cup 2026

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Don’t Focus on How the Story Started, Focus on How It Ended’: Sanju Samson’s Coach on His T20 World Cup 2026 Rise

QUICK LINKS