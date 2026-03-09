“Justice Mil Gaya….” – Arshdeep Singh Trolled Sanju Samson After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win — WATCH VIDEO

Indian keeper-batter Sanju Samson changed his story as he became the hero of the T20 World Cup 2026. Sanju Samson, who started his campaign in the just-concluded tournament on the bench, as he was not included in the playing XI for India’s first game, went on to become the Player of the Tournament for his terrific and consistent performances for the Indian cricket team.

Sanju Samson made all the difference for the Indian cricket team with his back-to-back sensational knocks, which led the Indian cricket team to the summit clash and eventually to glory. Sanju played an unbeaten knock of 97 runs in the must-win game against the West Indies cricket team in the Super-8 round of the World Cup 2026. He then smashed a stunning knock of 89 runs in the semi-final against England.

He continued his stellar form in the final clash, well, scoring 89 again. He formed a solid partnership with Abhishek Sharma, and together they put up 98 runs in just 7 overs. Sanju Samson finished the tournament with 321 runs in 5 games.

Arshdeep Singh Trolled Sanju Samson After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win

Meanwhile, after India’s sensational T20 World Cup 2026 win, Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh – who is known for regularly posting videos on social media- was asked after the match how many Instagram reels he was planning to post tonight. Responding to Harsha Bhogle, Arshdeep said that he is planning to make at least 10-15 reels.

Arshdeep Singh didn’t disappoint the fans as he posted some hilarious reels with the World Cup stars. Arshdeep cheekily trolled Sanju by saying “Justice Mil Gaya….” (Which roughly translates to: Finally got justice).

Well, for the unversed, “Justice for Sanju Samson” – was a campaign often run by the fans of the Indian keeper-batter every time he was overlooked by the Indian management for a spot in India’s squad.

Watch the viral video:

Arshdeep singh with sanju samson on instagram 😭🤣❤️ “Oye paaji….justice mil gayaaaaa” pic.twitter.com/BFQvCCF6Ho — lakshman (@rebel_notout) March 8, 2026

Sanju Samson Expressed His Emotions After Winning The Player Of The Tournament Award

Meanwhile, it was an emotional moment for Sanju Samson, who redeemed himself at the biggest stage. Expressing his emotions after India’s T20 World Cup 2026 final glory, Sanju Samson thanked

“To be honest, it started one-two years before. When I was in the 2024 World Cup team where I didn’t play, I kept visualising, kept on working and this was exactly what I wanted to do. After the NZ series I was broken, my dreams were completely shattered. And I was thinking what can I do. But God had different plans. And I was rewarded for being brave enough to dream.”

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni’s Heartfelt Tribute To Gautam Gambhir After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win: “Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great…”