“Justice Mil Gaya….” – Arshdeep Singh Trolled Sanju Samson After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win — WATCH VIDEO

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil Indian Embassy Riyadh dubai news putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil Indian Embassy Riyadh dubai news putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil Indian Embassy Riyadh dubai news putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil Indian Embassy Riyadh dubai news putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil Indian Embassy Riyadh dubai news putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil Indian Embassy Riyadh dubai news putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil Indian Embassy Riyadh dubai news putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil Indian Embassy Riyadh dubai news putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > “Justice Mil Gaya….” – Arshdeep Singh Trolled Sanju Samson After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win — WATCH VIDEO

“Justice Mil Gaya….” – Arshdeep Singh Trolled Sanju Samson After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win — WATCH VIDEO

After India’s sensational T20 World Cup 2026 win, Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh cheekily trolled Sanju by saying “Justice Mil Gaya….”The video of the same is going viral on the internet.

"Justice Mil Gaya...." - Arshdeep Singh Trolled Sanju Samson After India's T20 World Cup 2026 Win — WATCH VIDEO | Image Source - X/Screengrab
"Justice Mil Gaya...." - Arshdeep Singh Trolled Sanju Samson After India's T20 World Cup 2026 Win — WATCH VIDEO | Image Source - X/Screengrab

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: March 9, 2026 11:56:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“Justice Mil Gaya….” – Arshdeep Singh Trolled Sanju Samson After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win — WATCH VIDEO

Indian keeper-batter Sanju Samson changed his story as he became the hero of the T20 World Cup 2026. Sanju Samson, who started his campaign in the just-concluded tournament on the bench, as he was not included in the playing XI for India’s first game, went on to become the Player of the Tournament for his terrific and consistent performances for the Indian cricket team.

Sanju Samson made all the difference for the Indian cricket team with his back-to-back sensational knocks, which led the Indian cricket team to the summit clash and eventually to glory. Sanju played an unbeaten knock of 97 runs in the must-win game against the West Indies cricket team in the Super-8 round of the World Cup 2026. He then smashed a stunning knock of 89 runs in the semi-final against England.

He continued his stellar form in the final clash, well, scoring 89 again. He formed a solid partnership with Abhishek Sharma, and together they put up 98 runs in just 7 overs. Sanju Samson finished the tournament with 321 runs in 5 games. 

You Might Be Interested In

Arshdeep Singh Trolled Sanju Samson After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win 

Meanwhile, after India’s sensational T20 World Cup 2026 win, Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh – who is known for regularly posting videos on social media- was asked after the match how many Instagram reels he was planning to post tonight. Responding to Harsha Bhogle, Arshdeep said that he is planning to make at least 10-15 reels.

Arshdeep Singh didn’t disappoint the fans as he posted some hilarious reels with the World Cup stars. Arshdeep cheekily trolled Sanju by saying “Justice Mil Gaya….” (Which roughly translates to: Finally got justice).

Well, for the unversed, “Justice for Sanju Samson” – was a campaign often run by the fans of the Indian keeper-batter every time he was overlooked by the Indian management for a spot in India’s squad.

Watch the viral video:

Sanju Samson Expressed His Emotions After Winning The Player Of The Tournament Award

Meanwhile, it was an emotional moment for Sanju Samson, who redeemed himself at the biggest stage. Expressing his emotions after India’s T20 World Cup 2026 final glory, Sanju Samson thanked

“To be honest, it started one-two years before. When I was in the 2024 World Cup team where I didn’t play, I kept visualising, kept on working and this was exactly what I wanted to do. After the NZ series I was broken, my dreams were completely shattered. And I was thinking what can I do. But God had different plans. And I was rewarded for being brave enough to dream.”

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni’s Heartfelt Tribute To Gautam Gambhir After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win: “Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great…”

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 11:56 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: arshdeep singhIND vs NZ FinalJustice For Sanju Samsonsanju samsonSanju Samson Player of the Tournamentt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

Mohammad Amir Makes a U-Turn After India Wins T20 World Cup 2026 Final Against New Zealand

MS Dhoni’s Heartfelt Tribute To Gautam Gambhir After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win: “Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great…”

Suryakumar Yadav Honors Rohit Sharma After T20 World Cup 2026 Victory – “I Want To Thank Rohit Bhai…”

In Pics: Best Moments From India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Win Over New Zealand

Gautam Gambhir Dedicates T20 World Cup Win to Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Ajit Agarkar, and Jay Shah | Watch Video

LATEST NEWS

“Justice Mil Gaya….” – Arshdeep Singh Trolled Sanju Samson After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win — WATCH VIDEO

Supreme Leader But Not Supreme Power: Mojtaba Khamenei Gets Military Backing, But Is Ali Larijani Preparing A Challenge?

9 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Love, Money, Career & Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Latest Astrology News

“Sometimes You Have to Leave Empty Spaces”: A Conversation with Ameet Shetye on His Instrumental Track The Zephyr

NTA NCET 2026 Registration Window Closing Soon: Direct Link To Apply Here

‘Hypocrisy Much’: Daisy Shah Trolled Over Anti-Firecracker Remark During Iftaari Prep, Her Reply Ignites Massive Controversy

Massive Smoke Plumes Rise From Bahrain’s Largest Oil Refinery BAPCO After Iran Strike — Watch Video

Nita Ambani Dances With Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan To Salman Khan’s Iconic Song; Viral Video Leaves Fans Stunned

Rupee Hits Record Low Despite RBI Intervention As Oil Prices Surge Amid Iran War, Falls To 92.33 Against US Dollar

Oppo K14 5G Launch: 7000mAh Massive Battery, Dual-Camera Setup, And MediaTek Chipset, Check All Details And Price

“Justice Mil Gaya….” – Arshdeep Singh Trolled Sanju Samson After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win — WATCH VIDEO

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“Justice Mil Gaya….” – Arshdeep Singh Trolled Sanju Samson After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win — WATCH VIDEO

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“Justice Mil Gaya….” – Arshdeep Singh Trolled Sanju Samson After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win — WATCH VIDEO
“Justice Mil Gaya….” – Arshdeep Singh Trolled Sanju Samson After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win — WATCH VIDEO
“Justice Mil Gaya….” – Arshdeep Singh Trolled Sanju Samson After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win — WATCH VIDEO
“Justice Mil Gaya….” – Arshdeep Singh Trolled Sanju Samson After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win — WATCH VIDEO

QUICK LINKS