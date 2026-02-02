LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026 Row: Cricket's Biggest Rivalry, India vs Pakistan, Interrupted — What The ICC Rulebook, History Says Will Happen Now After The Boycott

T20 World Cup 2026 Row: Cricket’s Biggest Rivalry, India vs Pakistan, Interrupted — What The ICC Rulebook, History Says Will Happen Now After The Boycott

Pakistan boycotting T20 World Cup 2026 can be seen as being politically motivated and as fallout of the preceding situation in Bangladesh during the tournament where Bangladesh was ousted due to the refusal to play matches in India on the basis of security.

(Image: ANI, file photo)

Last updated: February 2, 2026 08:31:45 IST

T20 World Cup 2026 Row: Cricket’s Biggest Rivalry, India vs Pakistan, Interrupted — What The ICC Rulebook, History Says Will Happen Now After The Boycott

In response to the February 15, 2026 group stage game with India, which the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to play, Pakistan officially announced that its men in the team will boycott it, even after the team had been cleared by the government to play the rest of the tournament. The ruling was affirmed through the official social media of the Government of Pakistan that said that the team will not be playing against India in Colombo. Pakistan had backed Bangladesh in that conflict and its discriminatory boycott has rekindled historic debates between India and Pakistan in the cricketing ties.

T20 World Cup 2026 Row: No India vs Pakistan, What Will ICC Do Now?

The ICC, which is the international governing body, has retaliated with a critical but calm manner till now. The council termed the selective participation of Pakistan in matches but not against India, as derailing the spirit and integrity of a worldwide sporting activity and urged the stakeholders to arrive at an amicable solution. The ICC has traditionally required all eligible teams to play on the same time schedule, and there are other implications in playing conditions in case a team forfeits a match, the match is regarded as a forfeit with all points awarded to the winning team and the net run rate of the defaulting team decreased. This is comparable to previous tournaments in which teams were unable to play matches due to security concerns or political motives but never featured a high profile India-Pakistan game being announced in advance. 

T20 World Cup 2026 Row: A Look At Previous Tension India vs Pakistan 

In the case of precedent, in previous events, the ICC has been able to resolve refusal to play in various ways depending on the circumstances. During the 2019 Cricket World Cup, plans to change the schedule of the matches between India and Pakistan because of India Pakistan political tensions were turned down and the program maintained. The other historical examples of non participation in ICC events have been cases where teams opt not to travel due to security reasons like in the case of the 1996 world cup. Should Pakistan stand its position beyond this first sacrifice the ICC may impose other disciplinary action, which may include monetary fines and share of revenues, as well as the imposition of future restrictive measures, such as the future tour or participation, though at this stage, the council awaits official communication by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Also Read: ICC Breaks Silence After Pakistan Refuses To Play India In T20 World Cup 2026, Says ‘Consider Long-Term Implications’

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 8:30 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

T20 World Cup 2026 Row: Cricket’s Biggest Rivalry, India vs Pakistan, Interrupted — What The ICC Rulebook, History Says Will Happen Now After The Boycott

QUICK LINKS