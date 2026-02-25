LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Santner Blames 'Dodgy Burger' After Swiggy Order Goes Wrong

Mitchell Santner had missed the league-stage match against Canada in Chennai after what stand-in captain Daryll Mitchell said he had eaten a ‘dodgy burger’.

Mitchell Santner. (Photo Credits: ANI)
Mitchell Santner. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 25, 2026 12:48:26 IST

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner in a hilarious way explained how he has been very cautious of the food he has been eating after missing out the Group stage game against Canada in Chennai. 

“Yeah, I’ve ordered Swiggy once this trip, and it didn’t work out, so I haven’t done that since,” Santner said with a laugh. “So, no, I’m all good. We’ve obviously got one more night to get through, but we’ll see.”

The spinner had eaten a ‘dodgy burger’ as told by Stand-in captain Daryl Mitchell. “Mitch had a bit of a dodgy burger last night, and he’s not feeling too great today, so hopefully he’s good to go in 24 hours,” Mitchell had said.

New Zealand will be up against Sri Lanka in their fixture in Colombo on Wednesday. New Zealand’s first match in the Super 8s, against Pakistan, was washed out as both teams shared a point each. The washout makes both New Zealand and Pakistan’s jobs more complicated in the Super 8s as they can not lose a game and win both their remaining matches now, in order to have ideal chances of securing a semifinal berth.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have already lost their first match of the Super 8s and now find themselves in a precarious situation.

Santner said New Zealand are aware of Sri Lanka’s quality, having seen their strong performances in the group stage and added that both both teams know each other well, and the match will likely come down to which side adapts better to the conditions on the day.

In the group-stage, Sri Lanka defeated Oman by 105 runs and then registered a phenomenal eight-wicket win over Australia.

“We know tomorrow – I think we are lucky that we’ve played them a lot and I guess they’ve played us a lot. So there’s no real secrets or it’s just whoever can go out there tomorrow, adapt the best to the conditions and put on a show,” Santner said as quoted by the ICC website.

“I think we know Sri Lanka are a great team obviously. They showed that in the first stage of the group. Everyone’s just trying to get through to the Super 8s. I guess that was the first thing to be ticked off. England are a great side and we saw that on a slightly slower wicket. If you lose power play wickets at the start, it can be a challenge, but we know they’ve got quality all the way throughout, obviously missing a couple of players through injury, but, in saying that, they’re still very good,” Santner said.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 12:48 PM IST
Tags: Mitchell SantnerNew Zealand vs Sri LankaNZ vs SLt20 world cup 2026T20 World Cup 2026 newsT20 World Cup 2026 Schedule

QUICK LINKS