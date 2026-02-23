LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: No Babar Azam? Key Selection Calls Pakistan Could Take For ENG vs PAK Super 8 Clash

T20 World Cup 2026: No Babar Azam? Key Selection Calls Pakistan Could Take For ENG vs PAK Super 8 Clash

Pakistan will be up against England in the Super 8 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026. The first match was washed out due to rain against New Zealand.

Babar Azam. (Photo Credits: AFP)
Babar Azam. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 23, 2026 19:21:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

T20 World Cup 2026: No Babar Azam? Key Selection Calls Pakistan Could Take For ENG vs PAK Super 8 Clash

Pakistan will be up against England in Pallekele in their next Super 8 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026. While Pakistan made it to the super 8 after winning three matches in the tournament but suffered a defeat against arch-rivals India. But their Super 8 match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain and they now need to win this match against England. 

What Changes do Pakistan Need to Make?

Surprisingly, Pakistan promoted Khawaja Nafay and Shadab Khan ahead of Babar Azam in the match against Namibia. The big question is, will the team management drop Babar Azam after they didn’t play him against Namibia. There have been a lot of speculations going on around his Babar’s position in the team with the former cricketers asking the management to drop him.

“Drop Shaheen, drop Shadab, and drop Babar. Try fresh faces against Namibia and give the new players a chance to build confidence. They’ve been playing for a long time. Whenever we expect them to perform, they don’t. If these senior players aren’t giving us the performances we desire, then play the juniors who are sitting on the bench. What is the difference?” Afridi said during a live show earlier. 

Babar Azam’s Form

Babar Azam has not been in greatest of forms in the recent past and has only managed 15, 46 and 5 in the three outings. The 46 that he scored against USA didn’t really look assured and has struggled majorly with the bat. Another problem with Babar’s batting is his strike rate. Neither, the right-handed batter has been able to score runs quickly nor he has been rotating the strike frequently. With the first match getting called off, it turns out to be an important fixture for Pakistan. 

Also Read: IND vs SA: ‘I Don’t Want to Change Unnecessarily’ — Rohit Sharma’s Old Clip Goes Viral After India’s Super 8 Loss to South Africa | WATCH VIDEO

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 7:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: babar azamPAK vs NZPakistan vs New Zealandt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

Why Jose Mourinho Is Boycotting Media? A Look At His Most Legendary Press Conferences

PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam Set to Be Dropped? Fakhar Zaman Likely to Return in Pakistan’s Playing XI For T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash vs England

PAK vs ENG Weather Update: Pakistan Battle Thunderstorms And England as Rain Threat Looms Large Over T20 World Cup Super 8 Clash in Pallekele

ENG vs PAK Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch Pakistan vs England Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

T20 World Cup 2026: Are India Knocked Out? West Indies’ 107-Run Win Over Zimbabwe Shakes Semifinal Race

LATEST NEWS

iQOO 15R Launched In India: 50MP Sony LYT-700V Camera, 7,600mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check All Specs And Price

Gold Surpasses US Dollar, Becomes World’s Largest Reserve Asset: Central Banks Now Hold $6 Trillion Worth 36,000 Tonnes Of Gold, Yellow Metal Leads After 30 Years

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2026: Paper Review, Exam Analysis And Student Feedback

Who Is Nirahua? Bhojpuri Star Says ‘I Never Fell In Love With My Wife, Just Doing My Duty,’ Calls Marriage Forced | VIRAL Video Sparks Backlash Online

Karnataka HC Criticises Over Ranveer Singh’s ‘Kantara’ Mimicry, Court’s Fiery Rebuke Stuns Fans

Who was Edwin Lutyens? Late Architect’s Great-Grandson Expresses Disappointment Over Statue Removal From Rashtrapati Bhavan

Why Did Neil Nitin Mukesh Walk Out Of The Universal Idol Singing Show? Actor Drops Bombshell, Exits As Brand Ambassador Over Explosive Non-Payment Showdown

Indian Students Stranded in Iran Amid Tensions, As March Exams Prevent Immediate Return

AIIMS Gorakhpur Woman Doctor From Nagaland Alleges Sexual, Racial Abuse Amid Row Over Harassment Of 3 Arunachal Women In Delhi

Antropic Launches Claude Code Security Which Wipes Out $30 Billion From IBM— What Is The Tool And How It Found ‘Over 500 Vulnerabilities’; Here All We Know

T20 World Cup 2026: No Babar Azam? Key Selection Calls Pakistan Could Take For ENG vs PAK Super 8 Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

T20 World Cup 2026: No Babar Azam? Key Selection Calls Pakistan Could Take For ENG vs PAK Super 8 Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

T20 World Cup 2026: No Babar Azam? Key Selection Calls Pakistan Could Take For ENG vs PAK Super 8 Clash
T20 World Cup 2026: No Babar Azam? Key Selection Calls Pakistan Could Take For ENG vs PAK Super 8 Clash
T20 World Cup 2026: No Babar Azam? Key Selection Calls Pakistan Could Take For ENG vs PAK Super 8 Clash
T20 World Cup 2026: No Babar Azam? Key Selection Calls Pakistan Could Take For ENG vs PAK Super 8 Clash

QUICK LINKS