T20 World Cup 2026: No Babar Azam? Key Selection Calls Pakistan Could Take For ENG vs PAK Super 8 Clash

Pakistan will be up against England in Pallekele in their next Super 8 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026. While Pakistan made it to the super 8 after winning three matches in the tournament but suffered a defeat against arch-rivals India. But their Super 8 match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain and they now need to win this match against England.

What Changes do Pakistan Need to Make?

Surprisingly, Pakistan promoted Khawaja Nafay and Shadab Khan ahead of Babar Azam in the match against Namibia. The big question is, will the team management drop Babar Azam after they didn’t play him against Namibia. There have been a lot of speculations going on around his Babar’s position in the team with the former cricketers asking the management to drop him.

“Drop Shaheen, drop Shadab, and drop Babar. Try fresh faces against Namibia and give the new players a chance to build confidence. They’ve been playing for a long time. Whenever we expect them to perform, they don’t. If these senior players aren’t giving us the performances we desire, then play the juniors who are sitting on the bench. What is the difference?” Afridi said during a live show earlier.

Babar Azam’s Form

Babar Azam is a complete Team Man. Since his Captaincy days, he used to help batsmen practice by bowling off spin…

Babar Azam has not been in greatest of forms in the recent past and has only managed 15, 46 and 5 in the three outings. The 46 that he scored against USA didn’t really look assured and has struggled majorly with the bat. Another problem with Babar’s batting is his strike rate. Neither, the right-handed batter has been able to score runs quickly nor he has been rotating the strike frequently. With the first match getting called off, it turns out to be an important fixture for Pakistan.

