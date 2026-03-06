T20 World Cup 2026 | From Sanju Samson to Rohit Sharma — Batters With Most Sixes In A Single Edition, Check Full List

India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson has been on song for the side in the last two matches as the right-handed batter has already played two crucial knocks that helped the hosts go into the final of the T20 World Cup 2026. The title clash is scheduled to take place on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

Samson hammered an unbeaten 97 against West Indies in what turned out to be a virtual quarter-final in Kolkata and then followed it with a brilliant 89 against England in the semi-final in Mumbai on Thursday. Sanju has played four matches for India in the tournament and has been batting at a brisk pace. He has already hit a record 16 sixes in the competition. Here’s a look at the Indian batters with most maximums in a single T20 World Cup.

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube follows Sanju Samson who has hit 15 sixes so far in T20 World Cup 2026. Dube has been an unsung hero for India who has chipped in with some crucial knocks for the team in the tournament and has been a key batter in the middle-order.

Rohit Sharma

Former India captain Rohit Sharma who led India to the World Cup triumph in 2024 edition smashed 15 maximums in that competition. Sharma led the side from the front and played a key role in the top order to help the side clinch a win and end the trophy drought.

ROHIT SHARMA IN LAST 6 ICC KNOCKOUTS – 47(29) vs NZ 2023 Wc Semis🥶

47(31) vs Aus 2023 Wc Final🥶

57(39) vs Eng 2024 T20 Wc semis🥶

9(5) vs SA 2024 T20 WC final

28(24) vs Aus 2025 CT Semis

ROHIT SHARMA IS SYNONYM OF 'CLUTCH'

Ishan Kishan

India wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan has hit 14 sixes in T20 World Cup 2026. The aggressive batter has provided India with some quick starts. One of those knocks came against England in the semis where he stitched a 97-run stand with Sanju Samson to put the opposition under pressure.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has also hit 14 sixes so far in the T20 World Cup 2026. Known for his aggressive approach, Hardik too has been instrumental in India’s dominating run in the tournament.

Yuvraj Singh

In 2007 edition of the T20 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh smashed 12 sixes in the tournament. 6 of those came in just one over against Stuart Broad where Yuvraj went on to notch up a half-century in just 12 balls against England. The aggressive left-handed batter also hammered a 30-ball 70 against Australia. India later went on to win the inaugural T20 World Cup under MS Dhoni.

