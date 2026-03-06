T20 World Cup 2026 | From Sanju Samson to Rohit Sharma — Batters With Most Sixes In A Single Edition, Check Full List

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026 | From Sanju Samson to Rohit Sharma — Batters With Most Sixes In A Single Edition, Check Full List

T20 World Cup 2026 | From Sanju Samson to Rohit Sharma — Batters With Most Sixes In A Single Edition, Check Full List

Sanju Samson's brilliant run with the bat has handed India a place in the final in T20 World Cup 2026. Samson has scored runs at a brisk pace and has already smashed 16 maximums in the tournament so far.

Sanju Samson and Rohit Sharma. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Sanju Samson and Rohit Sharma. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: March 6, 2026 13:56:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

T20 World Cup 2026 | From Sanju Samson to Rohit Sharma — Batters With Most Sixes In A Single Edition, Check Full List

India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson has been on song for the side in the last two matches as the right-handed batter has already played two crucial knocks that helped the hosts go into the final of the T20 World Cup 2026. The title clash is scheduled to take place on Sunday in Ahmedabad. 

Samson hammered an unbeaten 97 against West Indies in what turned out to be a virtual quarter-final in Kolkata and then followed it with a brilliant 89 against England in the semi-final in Mumbai on Thursday. Sanju has played four matches for India in the tournament and has been batting at a brisk pace. He has already hit a record 16 sixes in the competition. Here’s a look at the Indian batters with most maximums in a single T20 World Cup. 

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube follows Sanju Samson who has hit 15 sixes so far in T20 World Cup 2026. Dube has been an unsung hero for India who has chipped in with some crucial knocks for the team in the tournament and has been a key batter in the middle-order. 

Rohit Sharma

Former India captain Rohit Sharma who led India to the World Cup triumph in 2024 edition smashed 15 maximums in that competition. Sharma led the side from the front and played a key role in the top order to help the side clinch a win and end the trophy drought. 

Ishan Kishan

India wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan has hit 14 sixes in T20 World Cup 2026. The aggressive batter has provided India with some quick starts. One of those knocks came against England in the semis where he stitched a 97-run stand with Sanju Samson to put the opposition under pressure. 

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has also hit 14 sixes so far in the T20 World Cup 2026. Known for his aggressive approach, Hardik too has been instrumental in India’s dominating run in the tournament. 

Yuvraj Singh

In 2007 edition of the T20 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh smashed 12 sixes in the tournament. 6 of those came in just one over against Stuart Broad where Yuvraj went on to notch up a half-century in just 12 balls against England. The aggressive left-handed batter also hammered a 30-ball 70 against Australia. India later went on to win the inaugural T20 World Cup under MS Dhoni. 

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah’s Magical Death-Overs Spell Draws ‘Bradman’ Comparisons From Cricket World — T20 World Cup 2026

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 1:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: hardik pandyaind vs engindia vs englandrohit sharmasanju samsonshivam dubet20 world cup 2026yuvraj singh

RELATED News

Hardik Pandya’s Son Agastya Hilariously Scolds Him for Reckless Shot In IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final, Mahieka Sharma Left Speechless – WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah’s Magical Death-Overs Spell Draws ‘Bradman’ Comparisons From Cricket World — T20 World Cup 2026

Denver Nuggets Hold Off Los Angeles Lakers As Late Comeback Falls Short In NBA Thriller

Wasim Jaffer Shows No Mercy On Michael Vaughan After India Beat England in T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

‘Where’s The Rest Of You?’ Brendon McCullum Teases Rohit Sharma Over Weight Loss, Gets Perfect Reply — WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Princess Catherine Joins Vibrant Holi Festivities In Leicester As British-Indian Community Welcomes Royal Guest With Colors And Cheer

The Line Between Investing and Trading Keeps Blurring

Mansion House Mallesh X Review: Netizens Call It A Perfectly Balanced ‘Double Kick’ Entertainer- When Will Srinath Maganti’s Telugu Film Release On OTT?

T20 World Cup 2026 | From Sanju Samson to Rohit Sharma — Batters With Most Sixes In A Single Edition, Check Full List

‘His Daily Things for Views’: UK07 Rider, Bigg Boss Fame Anurag Dobhal’s Brother Kalam Ink Hits Back on Family ‘Mental Torture’ and Suicide Attempt Claims

Holi Turns Deadly In Delhi: 26-Year-Old Beaten To Death With Iron Rods, Bricks And Stones In Uttam Nagar After Water Balloon Splashes On Burqa-Clad Woman

Inside Nayanika Reddy’s Mangala Snanam Fun, Groom Allu Sirish Reacts Saying ‘Wish Traditions Allowed The Groom To Attend This Event’

Iran War To Enter Dangerous New Phase? CIA, Mossad-Backed Kurdish Militants Set For Ground Offensive, Fighters Ready To Open New Front Against Tehran

‘Forced Me Into Oral Sex, Blackmailed, Washed Money’: Woman Accuses Trump of Hitting Her- Latest Epstein Files Reveal Explosive Claims Against ‘Jealous’ US President

Holi Horror at Assi Ghat: Viral Video Shows Women Performing ‘Vulgar’ Moves, Crowd of Men Pressing Boobs, Making Obscene Actions, ‘Festival Crossing All Limits’

T20 World Cup 2026 | From Sanju Samson to Rohit Sharma — Batters With Most Sixes In A Single Edition, Check Full List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

T20 World Cup 2026 | From Sanju Samson to Rohit Sharma — Batters With Most Sixes In A Single Edition, Check Full List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

T20 World Cup 2026 | From Sanju Samson to Rohit Sharma — Batters With Most Sixes In A Single Edition, Check Full List
T20 World Cup 2026 | From Sanju Samson to Rohit Sharma — Batters With Most Sixes In A Single Edition, Check Full List
T20 World Cup 2026 | From Sanju Samson to Rohit Sharma — Batters With Most Sixes In A Single Edition, Check Full List
T20 World Cup 2026 | From Sanju Samson to Rohit Sharma — Batters With Most Sixes In A Single Edition, Check Full List

QUICK LINKS