Jasprit Bumrah’s Magical Death-Overs Spell Draws ‘Bradman’ Comparisons From Cricket World — T20 World Cup 2026

‘Having Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI is like having a genie….” – Fat du Plessis minced no words as he praised the Indian bowling legend. Jasprit Bumrah once again stole all the highlights with his terrific match-winning bowling as India defeated the England cricket team by 7 runs at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Riding on Sanju Samson’s brilliant knock and Jasprit Bumrah’s heroics, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India booked its place in the final showdown of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

Jasprit Bumrah Stole The Show With His Sensational Bowling Against England In IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

In a match where the batters from both teams amassed 499 runs, the Indian bowling master proved why he is regarded as one of the best in the game. While the other batters were being smashed all around the corners of the stadium, Jasprit Bumrah didn’t let the pressure get to his head. He conceded just 33 runs in the game, dominated by aggressive batting.

While he was brilliant throughout his spell, he gave away only 14 runs in the last two overs when England looked unstoppable. With England’s Jacob Bethell going berserk with the bat, Jasprit’s control and accuracy with the ball helped in slowing the scoring rate and shifted the momentum back to India’s favour at a crucial stage of the chase.

Bumrah picked the crucial wicket of England captain Harry Brook in his first over. He gave away just 6 runs in the 18th over when Jacob Bethell and Sam Curran were desperately looking for some big runs.

His outstanding performance with the ball once again left the whole cricket fraternity in awe of his talent.

Indian keeper-batter Sanju Samson, who won the Player of the Match award for his sensational knock of 89 runs off 42 balls, which included eight fours and seven sixes.

Bumrah finished with figures 4-0-33-1 as India successfully defended 253 runs in Mumbai.

Sanju Samson Dedicated His Player Of The Match Award To Jasprit Bumrah

Sanju Samson hailed Jasprit Bumrah as a once-in-a-generation bowler and credited him for holding his nerve under pressure. He even dedicated his Player of the Match award to Bumrah. He said:

“I’m really happy with how the team performed today. A lot of credit must go to Jasprit Bumrah. He’s a world-class bowler, a once-in-a-generation talent, and he showed that again today. In fact, this award should go to him,” Samson said after the match.

“If he hadn’t bowled the way he did at the death, I probably wouldn’t be standing here. Full credit to the bowlers for backing themselves and delivering in such tough conditions,” Samson added.

Former South African captain Faf du Plessis also showered praise on Bumrah, saying the Indian bowler is the kind of bowler every captain dreams of having in his team. “It’s a superpower that any captain will dream of; it’s like having a genie, and you are just rubbing the lamp and out comes Bumrah,” Du Plessis said on ESPN Cricinfo.

Daniel Norcross praised the Indian pace star for his outstanding performance, calling him the “Bradman of bowling.”

Watch the video:

“Jasprit Bumrah is the Bradman of bowling, that man is a genius and we are blessed to live in his times” TFW World Cup Daily out now in your feeds and YouTube. pic.twitter.com/TQb5jigcsP — The Final Word (@Final_Word_Pod) March 5, 2026

Check out how other members of the cricket fraternity reacted to Bumrah’s masterclass:

This award should go to Jasprit Bumrah – Sanju Samson Spoken like a true leader – Ian Bishop to Sanju pic.twitter.com/o5FG4zkqvK — subu sastry (@suubsy) March 5, 2026

So many crucial little performances for India. Tilak Varma at the end, Hardik Pandya everywhere, Axar sensational in the field…. But the diamond that is forever is Jasprit Bumrah. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 5, 2026

So many elements in the game to talk about. Batting being sensational from both sides. But the difference between the two sides in the end was just one guy. The great Jasprit Bumrah! 👏👏👏🙇🙇🙇 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 5, 2026

In a 500 runs game, my Man of the match is Jasprit Bumrah. Economy of 8.25. HE WAS THE DIFFERENCE. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 5, 2026

The Indian cricket team will now face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 Final clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

