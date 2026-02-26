T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 26: Latest Standings as India Beat Zimbabwe By 72 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

T20 World Cup 2026: India kept their semi-final dreams alive with a clinical and record-breaking performance against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Feb 26. After posting a monumental 256/4—the highest total for India in T20 World Cup history—the bowlers restricted Zimbabwe to 184/6. The 72-run victory provided a massive boost to India’s net run rate, which had taken a hit following their opening-round loss to South Africa.

Earlier in the day, South Africa continued their dominant run by defeating the West Indies by nine wickets in Ahmedabad. With two wins in two matches, the Proteas are now on the verge of securing a semi-final spot.

Group 1

In Group 1, South Africa remain the only unbeaten side. India have moved up to the third spot, while the West Indies currently hold second place based on a superior net run rate.

POS TEAM PLAYED WIN LOSS NR POINTS NRR 1 South Africa 2 2 0 0 4 +2.890 2 West Indies 2 1 1 0 2 +1.791 3 India 2 1 1 0 2 +0.100 4 Zimbabwe (E) 2 0 2 0 0 -4.475

Group 2

In Group 2, England became the first team to officially qualify for the semi-finals after defeating Pakistan. Sri Lanka have been eliminated following two consecutive losses, leaving Pakistan and New Zealand to fight for the final qualifying spot.