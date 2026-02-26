LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 26: Latest Standings as India Beat Zimbabwe By 72 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 26: Latest Standings as India Beat Zimbabwe By 72 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

India secured a vital 72-run win over Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s, boosting their semi-final hopes. Following India's record 256/4 in Chennai and South Africa's win over the West Indies, check the latest Group 1 and Group 2 points table, standings, and NRR updates as of February 26.

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Points Table on Feb 26 Latest Standings as India Beat Zimbabwe. Photo: BCCI- X
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Points Table on Feb 26 Latest Standings as India Beat Zimbabwe. Photo: BCCI- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: February 26, 2026 22:48:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 26: Latest Standings as India Beat Zimbabwe By 72 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

T20 World Cup 2026: India kept their semi-final dreams alive with a clinical and record-breaking performance against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Feb 26. After posting a monumental 256/4—the highest total for India in T20 World Cup history—the bowlers restricted Zimbabwe to 184/6. The 72-run victory provided a massive boost to India’s net run rate, which had taken a hit following their opening-round loss to South Africa.

Earlier in the day, South Africa continued their dominant run by defeating the West Indies by nine wickets in Ahmedabad. With two wins in two matches, the Proteas are now on the verge of securing a semi-final spot.

Group 1

In Group 1, South Africa remain the only unbeaten side. India have moved up to the third spot, while the West Indies currently hold second place based on a superior net run rate.

You Might Be Interested In
POS TEAM PLAYED WIN LOSS NR POINTS NRR
1 South Africa 2 2 0 0 4 +2.890
2 West Indies 2 1 1 0 2 +1.791
3 India 2 1 1 0 2 +0.100
4 Zimbabwe (E) 2 0 2 0 0 -4.475

Group 2

In Group 2, England became the first team to officially qualify for the semi-finals after defeating Pakistan. Sri Lanka have been eliminated following two consecutive losses, leaving Pakistan and New Zealand to fight for the final qualifying spot.

POS TEAM PLAYED WIN LOSS NR POINTS NRR
1 England (Q) 2 2 0 0 4 +1.491
2 New Zealand 2 1 0 1 3 +3.050
3 Pakistan 2 0 1 1 1 -0.461
4 Sri Lanka (E) 2 0 2 0 0 -2.800

Semi-Final Scenarios

The race for the semi-finals in Group 1 will come down to the final matchday on March 1. India must defeat the West Indies at Eden Gardens to guarantee their progression. If South Africa beat Zimbabwe in their final game, they will finish as group leaders. In Group 2, the upcoming clash between New Zealand and England will determine whether the Kiwis join England in the final four or if Pakistan still has a mathematical chance.
First published on: Feb 26, 2026 10:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IND vs ZIMIndia vs Zimbabwesuper 8 points tablet20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

IND vs WI: What If Rain Hits India vs West Indies Virtual Quarterfinal at T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata?

T20 World Cup 2026: Team India’s Semifinal Road Clears — Virtual Quarterfinal Awaits on March 1 | Check All Details

Hardik Pandya Unleashes Beast Mode vs ZIM in T20 World Cup Super 8 Clash; Mahieka Sharma’s Cute Reaction Breaks the Internet — WATCH VIDEO

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya’s Explosive Knock Sets Social Media On Fire

IND vs ZIM: India Shatter T20 World Cup 2026 Record, Better Own Feat After 19 Years

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Lauren Boebert? Representative Accused Of Breaking Protocol By Leaking Pictures From Hillary Clinton’s ‘Closed-Door’ Epstein Deposition To MAGA Influencer Benny Johnson

Who Is Ellie Aghayeva? Columbia University Student ‘Illegally’ Arrested By ICE After Agents Allegedly Gained Dorm Access Under False Pretenses

Afghanistan Launches Retaliatory Strikes On Pakistan Border Positions, Claims 15 Checkpoints Captured And Soldiers Taken Alive; Many Killed

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 26: Latest Standings as India Beat Zimbabwe By 72 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

Instagram To Introduce New Parental Alert System That Flags Teens Repeatedly Searching For Suicide-Related And Self-Harm Terms: Here’s How It Will Work

OnlyFans Model Maria Julissa Breaks Silence Amid Allegations She Led Police To Drug Lord El Mencho’s Hideout, Says ‘I Want To….’

Viral Video: Boy Lowered 40 Feet Into Narrow Well In Bihar To Rescue Trapped Baby Goat, Internet Reacts Says…

Operation Sindoor 2.0 Loading? India Issues Sharp Warning To Pakistan, Says ‘Next Blow Will Be Harsher Than Before’

IND vs ZIM: India Shatter T20 World Cup 2026 Record, Better Own Feat After 19 Years

Will US And Iran Reach A Deal? Tehran Says Agreement Possible If ‘Nuclear And Non-Nuclear Issues’ Are Kept Separate

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 26: Latest Standings as India Beat Zimbabwe By 72 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 26: Latest Standings as India Beat Zimbabwe By 72 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 26: Latest Standings as India Beat Zimbabwe By 72 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI
T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 26: Latest Standings as India Beat Zimbabwe By 72 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI
T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 26: Latest Standings as India Beat Zimbabwe By 72 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI
T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 26: Latest Standings as India Beat Zimbabwe By 72 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

QUICK LINKS