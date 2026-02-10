T20 World Cup 2026: Washington Sundar Joins Team India Ahead Of India vs Namibia

In a massive to Team India, all-rounder Washington Sundar has joined the squad ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 fixture against Namibia scheduled for Thursday. “Washington Sundar has joined Indian team and started practice,” said assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate.

Sundar last played a competitive match nearly a month ago during the ODI series against New Zealand. The all-rounder injured himself while bowling in the first ODI in Vadodara and went on to miss the remainder of the series, and the five T20Is which followed.

Opener Abhishek Sharma didn’t travel with the team to Arun Jaitley Stadium, as per reports. The left-handed batter was battling with a fever while batting against the USA on Friday night. “His (Abhishek Sharma) stomach was a little upset, so he didn’t come out to field. He’ll be back in the next match and show his magic with the bat,” fast bowler Mohammed Siraj who had replaced injured Harshit Rana in the squad said after the match against USA.

India began the proceedings in the marquee event on a winning note as they defeated USA in Mumbai. Captain Suryakumar Yadav looked in brilliant touch as he struck a 49-ball 84* and the rest of the job was done by the bowlers. While India play Namibia next, the Men in Blue will be up against Pakistan in Colombo of February 15.

