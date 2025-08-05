Team Reigns vs Team Rollins: WWE Teases WarGames Showdown at Survivor Series

Following the explosive August 4th episode of RAW, speculation is heating up about a potential WarGames match at Survivor Series featuring Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins as opposing team captains. Reigns, in an unexpected appearance, attempted to confront Rollins’ new faction, only to be brutally taken out by a Curb Stomp, Spear, and three Tsunami splashes. While reports suggest Reigns may take a brief hiatus for movie commitments, WWE is laying the groundwork for a massive team battle in November.

WarGames Brewing After RAW Chaos

Survivor Series: WarGames is set to take place at Petco Park in San Diego on November 29. The tension between Reigns and Rollins dates back over a decade to The Shield’s split, and this latest attack has escalated the rivalry to a new level. With Rollins forming a dangerous faction and Reigns looking to reclaim dominance, the stage is set for a high-stakes confrontation.

Potential Lineups: Big Names, Bigger Stakes

Fans are buzzing online with fantasy lineups for the potential five-on-five clash. Likely picks for Team Reigns include CM Punk, LA Knight, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and possibly a mystery partner or NXT call-up. On Team Rollins, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed—who aided Rollins in the RAW beatdown—are strong candidates. Other possible names include Drew McIntyre, Carmelo Hayes, Karrion Kross (if he re-signs), and Ethan Page.

Rollins, Breaker, Reed, McIntyre, and Kross (if he signs) vs. Punk, Reigns, Knight, Zayn, and a mystery partner (either callup or return). That lineup hinders on Kross resigning, and also, the mystery return or callup could be a previous rival of any of The Vision members. — Chall (@aaron_challoner) August 5, 2025





Title Picture Adds More Heat

Rollins’ shocking MITB cash-in on Punk at SummerSlam to become World Heavyweight Champion adds layers to the feud. Meanwhile, Reigns may now target RAW’s world title. Their storied history and evolving title landscape set the stage for a must-see WarGames showdown.

