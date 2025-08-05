LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china France news Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china France news Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Team Reigns vs Team Rollins: WWE Teases WarGames Showdown at Survivor Series

Team Reigns vs Team Rollins: WWE Teases WarGames Showdown at Survivor Series

After a brutal attack on RAW, Roman Reigns is rumored to lead a team against Seth Rollins' new faction in a WarGames match at Survivor Series. With major stars like CM Punk, LA Knight, and Bron Breakker involved, the feud could reshape WWE’s landscape heading into the year-end.

Roman Reigns (Image Credit - X)
Roman Reigns (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 5, 2025 21:09:07 IST

Following the explosive August 4th episode of RAW, speculation is heating up about a potential WarGames match at Survivor Series featuring Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins as opposing team captains. Reigns, in an unexpected appearance, attempted to confront Rollins’ new faction, only to be brutally taken out by a Curb Stomp, Spear, and three Tsunami splashes. While reports suggest Reigns may take a brief hiatus for movie commitments, WWE is laying the groundwork for a massive team battle in November.

WarGames Brewing After RAW Chaos

Survivor Series: WarGames is set to take place at Petco Park in San Diego on November 29. The tension between Reigns and Rollins dates back over a decade to The Shield’s split, and this latest attack has escalated the rivalry to a new level. With Rollins forming a dangerous faction and Reigns looking to reclaim dominance, the stage is set for a high-stakes confrontation.

Potential Lineups: Big Names, Bigger Stakes

Fans are buzzing online with fantasy lineups for the potential five-on-five clash. Likely picks for Team Reigns include CM Punk, LA Knight, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and possibly a mystery partner or NXT call-up. On Team Rollins, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed—who aided Rollins in the RAW beatdown—are strong candidates. Other possible names include Drew McIntyre, Carmelo Hayes, Karrion Kross (if he re-signs), and Ethan Page.


Title Picture Adds More Heat

Rollins’ shocking MITB cash-in on Punk at SummerSlam to become World Heavyweight Champion adds layers to the feud. Meanwhile, Reigns may now target RAW’s world title. Their storied history and evolving title landscape set the stage for a must-see WarGames showdown.

Also Read: Roman Reigns Written Off WWE TV After Brutal Attack, Heads to Hollywood for Major Role

Tags: Roman ReignsWWE

RELATED News

Becky Lynch’s Next Challenger Revealed: Nikki Bella Steps Up for Women’s IC Title
Meet Brock Lesnar’s Wife, Rena Marlette Greek: Her Life Now Will Shock You!
‘Without Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma,Shubman Gill Became India’s Backbone’ Ex Pakistani Legend Drops Truth Bomb
Middleweight Showdown: Dolidze vs Hernandez Headlines UFC Vegas Fight Night
Asaduddin Owaisi’s Explosive Praise For Mohammed Siraj Sparks Viral Frenzy

LATEST NEWS

Why Did IRDAI Fine Policybazaar ₹5 Crore? Shocking Violations Revealed
Was Titan Submersible Tragedy Avoidable? US Coast Guard Makes Shocking Revelation
Forget Menopause! ‘Cougar Puberty’ Is The Hot New Term For Perimenopause
Nikki Haley Urges Trump Administration to Not ‘Burn’ Ties With ‘Strong Ally’ India Over Russian Oil
ChatGPT Faces Global Outage: Is OpenAI Struggling To Keep Up
Team Reigns vs Team Rollins: WWE Teases WarGames Showdown at Survivor Series
Government Cracks Down On LPG Subsidy Fraud: Will PAHAL And Aadhaar Authentication End Leakages?
Highway Infrastructure Ltd IPO Day 1: Can This ₹130 Crore Issue Keep The Momentum Going?
Understanding Cloudbursts: What Causes These Sudden Downpours and Why They Are Increasing
US House Committee Subpoenas DOJ, Clintons & Ex-Attorneys General in Epstein Probe
Team Reigns vs Team Rollins: WWE Teases WarGames Showdown at Survivor Series

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Team Reigns vs Team Rollins: WWE Teases WarGames Showdown at Survivor Series

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Team Reigns vs Team Rollins: WWE Teases WarGames Showdown at Survivor Series
Team Reigns vs Team Rollins: WWE Teases WarGames Showdown at Survivor Series
Team Reigns vs Team Rollins: WWE Teases WarGames Showdown at Survivor Series
Team Reigns vs Team Rollins: WWE Teases WarGames Showdown at Survivor Series

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?