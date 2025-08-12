LIVE TV
Home > Sports > The Cody Rhodes And Roman Reigns Trilogy Match You Want Might Not Happen, Here's Why

The Cody Rhodes And Roman Reigns Trilogy Match You Want Might Not Happen, Here’s Why

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes have already given two memorable WrestleMania main events, and it is not guaranteed that a third one could be held. A third confrontation would be a major deal as Rhodes admits but not in the WWE storylines and scheduling.

The Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns Trilogy Match You Want Might Not Happen, Here's Why (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 12, 2025 21:31:18 IST

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are forever intertwined in WWE history by having their classic main event matches at WrestleMania 39 and WrestleMania 40.

Their initial fight resulted in Reigns retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship with the assistance of Solo Sikoa, whereas the second one ended with Rhodes at last completing his story with the assistance of John Cena and The Undertaker.

Rhodes Doubts Possibility of a Trilogy Match

Many fans are eager to see the third confrontation between Rhodes and Reigns, although Rhodes considers it might be quite difficult to organize. Talking to Sports Illustrated, he said that it would be an epic match but logistically difficult to arrange.

“That’s probably a very hard match to have happen, but I can see it being very significant in happening again. (For the fans) you can’t just have two. We’re splitting. So, that third exists. I’m certainly not adverse to it. I’m not sure what his outlook on it is. We’re different than we were. I’m not adverse to it,” said Cody Rhodes.

The Road to WrestleMania Showdowns

Their feud began with Rhodes winning the 2023 Men Royal Rumble and the two faced off at WrestleMania 39 where Reigns defended his title. Rhodes again won the Rumble a year later, and it resulted in WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. This time, in spite of the interruption of The Rock and The Bloodline, Rhodes overcame Reigns, winning his first WWE world title.

Rhodes ruled a year before he was overthrown by John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Rhodes won the championship back in a Street Fight at this year SummerSlam, becoming a two-time world champion.

Current WWE Storylines Keep Them Apart

At least not right now, a Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes trilogy is not in sight. Both superstars are babyfaces and Reigns is engaged in a feud with The Vision on Raw. In the interim, Rhodes is in the middle of a hot feud with Drew McIntyre, who assaulted him on SmackDown last week.

Both stars are at the top of the WWE power structure and a babyface vs babyface match might succeed when the time is right. The dynamic would give a new twist to their rivalry which could be more than most trilogy matches.

Will WWE Pull the Trigger on Rhodes vs Reigns 3?

It is up to WWE to replicate another epic confrontation. Fans are aware that Rhodes and Reigns can provide matches that are full of stakes and are emotional. The fate of the third chapter of their story may hinge on creative direction, timing and the timing of WWE finding the right time to reunite them.

Tags: Cody RhodesRoman ReignsSummerSlamWWE

The Cody Rhodes And Roman Reigns Trilogy Match You Want Might Not Happen, Here’s Why

