The Wonder Years’ Becky Lynch Theme Song Leaves WWE Superstar in Tears

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch debuted new entrance music at WWE SummerSlam marking her first time in more than a decade. It was specifically written by an alternative American rock band named The Wonder Years and it gives a personal touch to The Man.

The Wonder Years Craft Personal Tribute for Becky Lynch

Dan ‘Soupy’ Campbell, lead singer of The Wonder Years, shared with Metro UK how the lyrics included intimate references to Becky’s life. “The lyrics aren’t anywhere yet, but I worked in a reference to [her and Seth Rollins’ daughter] Roux in the first verse, where there’s like a wink to Roux’s name…And then I worked in a reference to Seth in the second verse, and then the chorus references her dad [who died four years ago],” Campbell explained.

And the impact of song on Becky at first was emotional. According to Campbell, “We went backstage and she found me crying and she was just like, it just meant so much, because the last time my dad saw me wrestle live was here at SummerSlam. This is just what I desired. I simply wanted to fabricate something that was very dear to her.”

Creative Freedom in Composing Becky Lynch’s Theme Song

Campbell unveiled that The Wonder Years had freedom to make the track in their version. They went as far as to ask Becky whether or not they had to go with a standard Golden Girls entrance song at which the singer responded, “No, do a song to write to Wonder Years.” What I want is something very specifically you. I have a reason to be asking your band.”

This combination was helped by the fact that Campbell is close to Seth Rollins who is the husband of Becky. Campbell and Rollins became close friends over the years and this also led to Lynch selecting The Wonder Years as the theme of her career.

The Wonder Years’ Wrestling Connections Run Deep

The affiliation of the band to WWE does not just stop at the entrance music of Becky Lynch. They earlier made a song on the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver event in 2024. It needed a band based in Philadelphia and Seth Rollins assisted Campbell to come up with lyrics that are apt in terms of Ilja Dragunov defending his title at the show.

Even in their standard releases, The Wonder Years give reference to professional wrestling. Their 2015 track “I Don’t Like Who I Was Then” includes the line, “Like I’m working babyface. Hailing out of Mid-South in the eighties. She had a knife wrapped up in her prisoner brace.”

