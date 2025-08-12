Lola Vice Secured: NXT Superstar Inks Lucrative New Deal With WWE

Bellator MMA fighter Valerie Loureda, or Lola Vice as the WWE fans might call her, made her debut in the Flyweight division of Bellator and then entered the wrestling sphere. She was signed by WWE after she turned up to test on the weekend of the WrestleMania 38 and impressed officials to the point of signing her.

WWE Contract Extension for Lola Vice

Coming on board with an official sign-in the NXT roster in August 2022, Vice was signed up on a few months of a tryout. She had a three years deal, which was terminating this summer, yet she has recently agreed upon another one with WWE, with PWInsider Elite. Although its term is not revealed, she is guaranteed future employment in the company.

Originally built up over the last two years, Lola Vice is already a favorite amongst NXT fans. This year she won the 2023 Women Breakout tournament NXT, was repeatedly in the world championship world, challenging the NXT Women and Women north American titles.

Lola Vice’s Upcoming TripleMania Appearance

Vice will next perform on the big event of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide TripleMania 33. She will partner with Mr. Iguana and Nino Hambruguesa to take on The Judgment Day comprising of Finn Balor, JD McDonagh and Raquel Rodriguez. The encounter is also going to emphasize the participation of WWE and AAA.

She has played a major role in such cross-promotions making her one of the key players between the WWE and the AAA liaison. Having made appearances in Mexico several times, she might soon be in the picture of winning both the AAA Reina de Reinas championship or the AAA World Mixed Tag Team championship.

Continued Pursuit of Championship Gold

Vice has not won gold in NXT singles despite a number of near wins in title contests. Nevertheless, she is becoming increasingly involved in AAA events and a chance at becoming a champion in multiple places comes into the picture, so it is possible that sooner than later, she will become one of the most dynamic international stars, which WWE will have.

She has been performing reliably and that is why we can find her in and around the peak of the NXT women division. Although her only major win remains the Women Fat Out Tournament, she is yet to get a major title, with many people expressing the hope that sooner rather than later she will.

MMA Roots Could Shape Future Opportunities

Mixed martial arts experience may also contribute to the career developed by vice. At the time that the WWE sold to TKO Holdings in 2023, she made it clear that she would consider continuing to box at the UFC. Vice might perform equally well in the WWE and the UFC in case both companies attempt such talent exchanges.

Being an athletically versatile personality and increasingly popular, Lola Vice is on the threshold of a variety of opportunities in wrestling and other combat sports. Whether it be NXT, AAA or even UFC, she does not look like she is finished with gold.

ALSO READ: FOUR MEN, ONE TITLE, ZERO MERCY: Fatal Four-Way World Heavyweight Title Match at WWE’s Clash in Paris