Home > Sports > 'They'd Never Be Champions', WWE's Tiffany Stratton Talks About Overcoming Online Hatred

WWE Women Champion Tiffany Stratton has made statements regarding the burden that online bullying places on her and other athletes. She claimed that after her main roster push, fan reactions altered, but in order to keep things in balance, she now uses TikTok in addition to Twitter, which she does not use as often.

Tiffany prioritises being a champion and valuing herself, but she has yet to show her strength outside of the ring.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 22, 2025 19:41:01 IST

WWE Women Champion Tiffany Stratton comments on The Babyfaces Podcast about how she copes with online haters, being a fast rising star there is increased scrutiny, but she has a methodology to deal with it. With her profile at SmackDown having gone exceptionally high since her main roster debut in early 2024, when she won the Money in the Bank briefcase, and her subsequent rise of being the leader of the company, Stratton has seen her fair share of both positive and negative opinions towards her rising fame.

Tiffany Stratton recalls her initial days of WWE

There was immense fan support of her initially. Remembering how she was treated when she was first called up to play, she replied, “What happened when I first got called up because people were nice to me”. But as she secured herself in a leading position without any doubts, Her husband began to say so now as you are kind of being forced to be in that top position, as you are being forced to be put into that position people turn on you a little bit.

Tiffany Stratton on Social Media

To overcome, Stratton admitted that she has become very picky about the social media. “I have gotten very adept at not even looking at social media myself. I simply use TikTok, literally nothing more, I never use Twitter, and that is what helps me protect my mental health a little bit”, she explained. On how she keeps a level head, she puts down her robust support system, friends, and family: “They always reassure me when I do have doubts in my mind”.

Tiffany also focused on the value of self worth and being self aware. She found a sense of moderation: “The good and the bad go hand in hand, when you believe the one you must believe the other,” she said, suggesting that one can learn how to take constructively what he is criticized of and determine which critics to listen to.

‘Could never be in my shoes’ Tiffany Stratton on hate comments

What angers her are comments of those who she would not even swap places with. They just want to know what people are saying about them on the internet in a negative fashion. “I think it is a bit ridiculous,” she explained. “Such individuals could never be in my shoes, so why should I listen to what someone who I could not trade places with has to say?”. Stratton has found her footing yet again by using her reign as champion, avoiding dangerous social sites, and reaching out to the appropriate people to assist her, as she tries once again to assert her right to be in the ring, in the way all perceive her with a purpose, and will not be defined, but rather defined by herself, even when others are trying to point out her faults.

Tags: Tiffany StrattonTiffany Stratton online hateTiffany Stratton Social MediaTiffany Stratton WWEWWEwwe news

