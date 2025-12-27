LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Top 5 Bowlers Quickest To 150 ODI Wickets: From Mohammed Shami To Rashid Khan; Check Who Are The Other Players In The List

Top 5 Bowlers Quickest To 150 ODI Wickets: From Mohammed Shami To Rashid Khan; Check Who Are The Other Players In The List

Here we take a look at the bowlers quickest to 150 ODI wickets.

Mohammed Shami And Rashid Khan. (Photo Credits: X)
Mohammed Shami And Rashid Khan. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 27, 2025 17:24:54 IST

Top 5 Bowlers Quickest To 150 ODI Wickets: From Mohammed Shami To Rashid Khan; Check Who Are The Other Players In The List

Over the years, world cricket has seen many bowlers who consistently troubled batters across teams. From deadly fast bowlers to clever spinners, some players reached major milestones in record time. Below is a look at the bowlers who were quickest to take 150 wickets in One Day International (ODI) cricket.

Mitchell Starc (77 matches)

Mitchell Starc. (Photo Credits: X)

Mitchell Starc. (Photo Credits: X)

Australia’s left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc tops this elite list. Known for his raw pace and swing, Starc reached 150 ODI wickets in just 77 matches. He achieved this milestone against the West Indies in Nottingham in 2019, proving his dominance in limited-overs cricket.

Saqlain Mushtaq (78 matches)

Pakistan’s legendary off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq is second on the list. Famous for his sharp turn and the invention of the doosra, Saqlain reached 150 ODI wickets in 78 matches. He achieved the landmark against India in Dhaka in 1998.

Rashid Khan (80 matches)

(Image Credit: ICC)

(Image Credit: ICC)

Afghanistan’s star leg-spinner Rashid Khan is one of the most feared bowlers in white-ball cricket. With his accuracy and variations, he reached 150 ODI wickets in 80 matches. Rashid achieved this feat against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2022.

Mohammed Shami (80 matches)

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami

India’s fast bowler Mohammed Shami is another bowler to reach the milestone in 80 matches. Known for his seam movement and ability to strike at crucial moments, Shami picked up his 150th ODI wicket against England at The Oval in 2022.

Trent Boult (81 matches)

Trent Boult. (Photo Credits: X)

Trent Boult. (Photo Credits: X)

New Zealand’s left-arm pacer Trent Boult completes the list. Boult, famous for his swing with the new ball, reached 150 ODI wickets in 81 matches. He achieved this milestone against Bangladesh at The Oval in 2019.

Also Read: Top 5 Batters Quickest To 5000 Runs In ODIs: From Virat Kohli To Babar Azam; Check Who Are The Other Cricketers In The List

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 5:24 PM IST
Tags: Mitchell StarcMohammed ShamiRashid KhanTrent Boult

Top 5 Bowlers Quickest To 150 ODI Wickets: From Mohammed Shami To Rashid Khan; Check Who Are The Other Players In The List

QUICK LINKS