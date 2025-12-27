Top 5 Bowlers Quickest To 150 ODI Wickets: From Mohammed Shami To Rashid Khan; Check Who Are The Other Players In The List

Over the years, world cricket has seen many bowlers who consistently troubled batters across teams. From deadly fast bowlers to clever spinners, some players reached major milestones in record time. Below is a look at the bowlers who were quickest to take 150 wickets in One Day International (ODI) cricket.

Mitchell Starc (77 matches)

Australia’s left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc tops this elite list. Known for his raw pace and swing, Starc reached 150 ODI wickets in just 77 matches. He achieved this milestone against the West Indies in Nottingham in 2019, proving his dominance in limited-overs cricket.

Saqlain Mushtaq (78 matches)

Pakistan’s legendary off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq is second on the list. Famous for his sharp turn and the invention of the doosra, Saqlain reached 150 ODI wickets in 78 matches. He achieved the landmark against India in Dhaka in 1998.

Rashid Khan (80 matches)

Afghanistan’s star leg-spinner Rashid Khan is one of the most feared bowlers in white-ball cricket. With his accuracy and variations, he reached 150 ODI wickets in 80 matches. Rashid achieved this feat against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2022.

Mohammed Shami (80 matches)

India’s fast bowler Mohammed Shami is another bowler to reach the milestone in 80 matches. Known for his seam movement and ability to strike at crucial moments, Shami picked up his 150th ODI wicket against England at The Oval in 2022.

Trent Boult (81 matches)

New Zealand’s left-arm pacer Trent Boult completes the list. Boult, famous for his swing with the new ball, reached 150 ODI wickets in 81 matches. He achieved this milestone against Bangladesh at The Oval in 2019.

