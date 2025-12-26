Top 5 Batters Quickest To 5000 Runs In ODIs: From Virat Kohli To Babar Azam; Check Who Are The Other Cricketers In The List

There have been batters who have taken the world cricket by storm. Scoring heaps of runs and winning matches for their respective nations have led them get the recognition at the highest level. Here we take a look at the batters quickest to 5000 ODI runs.

Babar Azam (97 innings)

Babar Azam (Image Credit – X) Babar Azam (Image Credit - X)

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam tops this list after the right-handed batter achieved the feat of getting 5000 ODI runs in his 97th innings. Babar got to the milestone against New Zealand in Karachi in 2023.

Hashim Amla (101 innings)

Hashim Amla. (Photo Credits: X) Hashim Amla. (Photo Credits: X)

South Africa’s Hashim Amla is the next in the tally. Amla has been one of the most sought after South African cricketers in both ODIs and Tests. The right-hander got to the milestone against West Indies back in 2015 in Durban.

Viv Richards (114 innings)

Viv Richards. (Photo Credits: X) Viv Richards. (Photo Credits: X)

West Indies great Viv Richards who was known for his flamboyance is third in this list. Richards took 114 innings to breach the 5000-run mark in ODIs. He achieved the feat against England in 1987 in Melbourne.

Virat Kohli (114 innings)

Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: X) Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: X)

India’s star batter Virat Kohli has scored massive amount of runs for the team across all formats at the highest level. The right-handed batter got to 5000 ODI runs in 114 innings against West Indies in 2013 in Kochi. Kohli recently went past 16000-run mark in List A cricket.

Shai Hope (114 innings)

Shai Hope is the next in the list. He achieved the milestone against England at North Sound in 2023.

Also Read: Good News For Team India Fans As Shreyas Iyer Resumes Batting, Undergoes Further Assessment At BCCI CoE