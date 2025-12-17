From Yuzvendra Chahal To Ravichandran Ashwin: List of IPL’s All-Time Highest Wicket-Takers | Check Full List

The IPL 2025 auction saw marquee overseas signings, record-breaking domestic buys, and notable shifts in player valuations. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green emerged as the headline act of the auction, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) buying him for ₹25.2 crore.

KKR continued their aggressive approach by splurging ₹18 crore on Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana. Venkatesh Iyer witnessed a notable correction in his market value. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) acquired the all-rounder for ₹7 crore. On the domestic front, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) dominated proceedings by investing heavily in Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, paying ₹14.2 crore each for the uncapped duo.

Delhi Capitals also showed clear long-term intent by securing young prospect Auqib Nabi Dar for ₹8.4 crore.

Bowlers With Highest Wickets In IPL History

Since its start, the Indian Premier League has provided a global stage for both pace bowlers and spinners to thrive. Over the years, several Indian and overseas bowlers have consistently turned matches with skill, control, and tactical awareness.

As of IPL 2025, Indian spinners and seasoned campaigners dominate the list of the tournament’s highest wicket-takers.

IPL’s Leading Wicket-Taker – Yuzvendra Chahal

At the top of the chart stands Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Representing Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and currently Rajasthan Royals, Chahal has claimed 221 wickets in 174 matches. His best bowling figures stand at 5/40, and he has registered eight four-wicket hauls.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Second on the list is veteran swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, widely regarded for his precision, especially during the powerplay and death overs.

Across 190 matches, Bhuvneshwar has picked up 198 wickets, with a career-best performance of 5/19.

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders ranks next. The mystery spinner has taken 192 wickets while maintaining an exceptional economy rate of 6.79.

Piyush Chawla

Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla also features prominently with 192 wickets in 192 matches.

Over the years, Chawla has represented Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ravichandran Ashwin

India’s former premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history. He has claimed 187 wickets in the IPL.

