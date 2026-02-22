LIVE TV
Tottenham vs Arsenal Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League match in India, UK, USA, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia, Brazil and Spain. Follow NewsX for more info.

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: February 22, 2026 21:33:17 IST

Tottenham vs Arsenal Live Streaming: The North London Derby is a high-stakes encounter at both ends of the table as league leaders Arsenal travel to face a struggling Tottenham side. Arsenal sits top with 58 points, but their lead has been cut to just two points following back-to-back draws against Brentford and Wolves. Mikel Arteta’s squad is bolstered by the return of Martin Ødegaard to the matchday squad, though they must overcome a dip in form to maintain their title charge against Manchester City.

Conversely, Tottenham finds itself in 16th place and just five points above the relegation zone after a winless start to 2026. This match marks the debut of new manager Igor Tudor, who takes over a side missing ten senior players, including the suspended Cristian Romero and the injured James Maddison. Despite the gap in the standings, the “new manager bounce” and the desperation of a survival battle make this one of the most unpredictable derbies in recent memory.

Tottenham vs Arsenal Live Streaming Premier League 2025-26

When will the Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match take place?

The Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match is going to take place on Sunday, 22 February 2026.

When will the Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match start?

The Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 will start at 10:00 P.M. in India on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

Where will the Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match be played?

The Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. 

Where to Watch Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match in India?

The Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the JioStar app and website in India from 10:00 P.M. IST on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

Where to Watch Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match in UK? 

The Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and live-streamed on Sky Go from 4:30 P.M. local time on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

Where to Watch Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match in USA? 

The Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on NBC and live-streamed on Peacock from 11:30 AM ET/8:30 AM PT on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

Where to Watch Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match in Pakistan? 

The Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on A Sports and live-streamed on Tapmad from 9:30 PM local time on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

Where to Watch Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match in Bangladesh? 

The Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on A Sports and live-streamed on Tapmad from 10:30 PM local time on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

Where to Watch Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match in Brazil? 

The Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on ESPN Brasil and live-streamed on Disney+ from 1:30 PM local time on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

Where to Watch Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match in Australia? 

The Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on Stan Sport and live-streamed on Stan App from 3:30 AM local time on Monday, February 23, 2026.

Where to Watch Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match in Spain?

The Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on DAZN and live-streamed on Movistar Plus+ from 5:30 PM local time on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 9:33 PM IST
