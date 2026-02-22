Tottenham vs Arsenal Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?

Tottenham vs Arsenal Live Streaming: The North London Derby is a high-stakes encounter at both ends of the table as league leaders Arsenal travel to face a struggling Tottenham side. Arsenal sits top with 58 points, but their lead has been cut to just two points following back-to-back draws against Brentford and Wolves. Mikel Arteta’s squad is bolstered by the return of Martin Ødegaard to the matchday squad, though they must overcome a dip in form to maintain their title charge against Manchester City.

When will the Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match take place?

The Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match is going to take place on Sunday, 22 February 2026.