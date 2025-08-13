LIVE TV
Triple H Drops Jaws With 'Wishlist' Reveal, John Cena Fires Back

Triple H Drops Jaws With ‘Wishlist’ Reveal, John Cena Fires Back

Lesnar's return to the WWE, whose name was referenced nearby in a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, is the potentially contentious match that might further divide opinions.

For the time being, the WWE Universe is forced to decide which part is a narrative and which is factual.
For the time being, the WWE Universe is forced to decide which part is a narrative and which is factual.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 13, 2025 05:40:00 IST

The corridors of WWE have been abuzz following a back-stage interaction between Triple H and John Cena, which all erupted because Brock Lesnar made a shock return at SummerSlam. Triple H hinted that Lesnar returning to wrestle was on Cena, on his “farewell wishlist,” and Cena said no, absolutely not, denying the notion, insisting Cena has no say in matchups he is merely given a script.

Backstage buzz 

The exchange of words between the public is a typical case of he said she said. Triple H statement on the one side gives a feeling that Cena has a lot of influence with regards to planning, Cena on the other side denies that and classifies him as one among the other performers that will be back on the plans of the creative team. It is this uncertainty that the backstage buzz and the speculation among fans have been growing the most. 

The conflict is building up in the backdrop of volatile backdrop. Like any other action of Lesnar, his comeback was accompanied by controversy. There was a split in the fans of wrestling: one half liked the unexpected impacts, the other half was bothered by the linkage Lesnar had to a lawsuit that Vince McMahon was involved in, but not as a defendant, only because of the fact that his name came up 44 times. 

Cena Lesnar fight: A business deal?

A Cena Lesnar fight is business deal consider it as a business issue then it is best to have done a Cena Lesnar showdown because it presents two of the biggest names in business to make the most out of the situation and because Cenas career is ailing. However it would be real if the backstage tension is real then we doubt the extent to which the Cena Triple H dynamics discussed are part of the scripted drama or serious friction. 

In a nutshell, this is not merely a plotline but the complications going on on screen and off screen as an extremely intricate storyline. Amateurs are now attempting to read between the lines as to whether this fight is merely a promotional move, a slip by some of them, or an insight into some real backstage fighting. Whichever, the WWE Universe is listening in, and speculating, every nuance of wording.

Also Read: Roman Reigns To Skip Title Match In Paris?

Tags: Brock Lesnarjohn cenaTriple HWWEWWE Raw

Triple H Drops Jaws With ‘Wishlist’ Reveal, John Cena Fires Back

Triple H Drops Jaws With ‘Wishlist’ Reveal, John Cena Fires Back
Triple H Drops Jaws With ‘Wishlist’ Reveal, John Cena Fires Back
Triple H Drops Jaws With ‘Wishlist’ Reveal, John Cena Fires Back
Triple H Drops Jaws With ‘Wishlist’ Reveal, John Cena Fires Back

