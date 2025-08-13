LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Roman Reigns To Skip Title Match In Paris?

Roman Reigns' comeback is being carefully managed by WWE, which must take advantage of any significant high profile events. His schedule is packed with major events like Clash in Paris and a few Raw tapings to ensure he is not overexposed.

The approach is a sign of a larger plan to solidify Reigns' legacy as he transitions from being a wrestler to an actor.
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 13, 2025 05:23:22 IST

WWE seems to have outlined the path back to the limelight for Roman Reigns; one that does not give up a lot of high impact engagements to the Hollywood commitments. According to sources, Reigns will also show up in major international contest such as Clash in Paris on August 31 and two episodes of Raw at Philadelphia, Aug 18 and Birmingham, UK on Aug 25. They are calculated bookings as well trying to ensure he does not become overexposed and that his comeback still feels like an event.

Making a cameo?

It was no accident that Reigns would get his recent on screen beating, with it intentional to allow a storyline exit to generate some excitement as opposed to burnout. And shortly after his final live performances, Reigns is to begin production on the new Street Fighter film, beginning with shooting, not including training, on September 2, and likely to run about a month. This two fold wrestling and acting expression is indicative of the growing career track of Reigns.

Backstage word is that Reigns is currently signed through WrestleMania 42, but several sources have reported he has no intention of leaving the industry at any point in the next decade or so just slowing down. Not so, WWE is moving under the larger impact program where there would be a decrease in appearances but with more important ones. The strategy will rely on preserving his mystique and providing marquee moments, when they are needed most.

What about Heavyweight championship?

Against all odds Reigns is not going to be included in the world heavyweight championship match in Clash in Paris. It is not a putdown, WWE wants to retain his drawing power by avoiding putting him on a weekly lather. The same principle fueled the development of the character such as The Rock where limited supply kept the mystique and requests.

Briefly, WWE seems to be intentionally shaping the legend of Roman Reigns, quantity does not count. He is still a headline act, albeit on a more subtle and more measured scale, as he moves on to Hollywood whilst also keeping the crown squarely at hand.

Also Read: Jey Uso, New Villain Rising From Roman Reigns’ Shadow?

Tags: Roman ReignsWWEWWE latest NewsWWE Raw

