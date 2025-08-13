LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Jey Uso, New Villain Rising From Roman Reigns’ Shadow?

Jey Uso, New Villain Rising From Roman Reigns’ Shadow?

The idea that Jey Uso would soon turn heel and leave Roman Reigns' shadow on WWE Raw is gaining traction. His unexplained absence from one of the most significant attacks on Reigns, which was covered off as family business, raised some questions and likely came after Knight of Los Angeles hinted at higher tensions.

A shift in purported attention away from Jey is implied by the fact that he has been less prominent in WWE merchandise.
A shift in purported attention away from Jey is implied by the fact that he has been less prominent in WWE merchandise.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 13, 2025 03:58:19 IST

The latest events, in the WWE Raw, have caused speculation as to whether Jey Uso will heel and the move to come out into his own, out of the shadow of Roman Reigns. A mix of behind the scenes hints, his out of character skip during a critical assault and a drop in merchandise pre publicity all contribute to a betrayal building.

How did it all start?

The fire started when the microphone was hosed down when Jey conspicuously skipped one of the Raw episodes when Roman Reigns was attacked by Seth Rollins and The Vision. Jey giving as an excuse that he was on family business when questioned aroused manipulation. LA Knight, a WWE star, did not pass by the comment, openly saying maybe he wants to walk out of that shadow, which meant there is more discontentment amongst the Bloodlines.

Heating to boiling point is the way that Paul Heyman has subtly been stirring things up. The seeds of resentments are planted, as Heyman makes sure to remind Jey that it is Roman who selected Solo Sikoa as his successor, not Jey, and thus the former shows how Heyman undermines his role in the family structure. The theory is fed further by merchandise insights. Jey Uso, who, at one point, along with marquee names such as Roman, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena, was on the front page of WWEs online store, is no longer front and centre; instead being pushy behind veteran names such as Seth Rollins and the newly returning Brock Lesnar, a sign of diminishing interest in him by the WWE.

WWE: Show full of surprises

All these layers of absence in key moments of action, the doubt that the character was subjected to by his peers, the psychological manipulation perpetrated by the management, and the loss of presence in merch, indicates the possibility of a dramatic transformation of character that might be secretly being worked by WWE. Jey Uso his face is at a crossroads but whether this leads to an official turn in heel or something less pronounced but still separating him and Roman remains to be seen.

Also Read: Zohran Mamdani’s Surprising Connection To WWE! Here’s How

RELATED News

Zohran Mamdani’s Surprising Connection To WWE! Here’s How
Cristiano Ronaldo Keeps Cristiano Junior’s Mom A Secret: Here’s Why
Is Sami Zayn’s WWE Raw Stint About To An End?
Gianluigi Donnarumma ‘Disappointed And Disheartened’, Shares Emotional Post On Social Media
WWE Books Mega Match Opposite AEW’s Crown Jewel

LATEST NEWS

Is Donald Trump Abandoning India for Pakistan? Expert Rings a Bell!
U.S. Sanctions Armed Group Controlling Congo’s Illegal Mineral Trade
Taxpayer Alarm: ₹3.17 L Cr Down the Drain in Unused Funds and E‑Way Bill Failures, CAG Reports
Lavrov–Rubio Call Sets Base for Putin–Trump Alaska Meeting
Browser Wars Erupt: Perplexity’s $34.5B Chrome Bid Shakes Google
Interest Rates to Court Dates: Donald Trump Ponders Legal Battle Against Fed Chair Jerome Powell
Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Trailer Drops—New Case, New Stars, Same Hilarious Chaos
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser Denounces Donald Trump’s Police Takeover
SHRESTH Launched: India’s First National Index For Drug Regulatory Performance
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Says Russia Wants Donetsk in Exchange for Ceasefire
Jey Uso, New Villain Rising From Roman Reigns’ Shadow?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jey Uso, New Villain Rising From Roman Reigns’ Shadow?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jey Uso, New Villain Rising From Roman Reigns’ Shadow?
Jey Uso, New Villain Rising From Roman Reigns’ Shadow?
Jey Uso, New Villain Rising From Roman Reigns’ Shadow?
Jey Uso, New Villain Rising From Roman Reigns’ Shadow?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?