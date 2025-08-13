Jey Uso, New Villain Rising From Roman Reigns’ Shadow?

The latest events, in the WWE Raw, have caused speculation as to whether Jey Uso will heel and the move to come out into his own, out of the shadow of Roman Reigns. A mix of behind the scenes hints, his out of character skip during a critical assault and a drop in merchandise pre publicity all contribute to a betrayal building.

How did it all start?

The fire started when the microphone was hosed down when Jey conspicuously skipped one of the Raw episodes when Roman Reigns was attacked by Seth Rollins and The Vision. Jey giving as an excuse that he was on family business when questioned aroused manipulation. LA Knight, a WWE star, did not pass by the comment, openly saying maybe he wants to walk out of that shadow, which meant there is more discontentment amongst the Bloodlines.

Heating to boiling point is the way that Paul Heyman has subtly been stirring things up. The seeds of resentments are planted, as Heyman makes sure to remind Jey that it is Roman who selected Solo Sikoa as his successor, not Jey, and thus the former shows how Heyman undermines his role in the family structure. The theory is fed further by merchandise insights. Jey Uso, who, at one point, along with marquee names such as Roman, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena, was on the front page of WWEs online store, is no longer front and centre; instead being pushy behind veteran names such as Seth Rollins and the newly returning Brock Lesnar, a sign of diminishing interest in him by the WWE.

WWE: Show full of surprises

All these layers of absence in key moments of action, the doubt that the character was subjected to by his peers, the psychological manipulation perpetrated by the management, and the loss of presence in merch, indicates the possibility of a dramatic transformation of character that might be secretly being worked by WWE. Jey Uso his face is at a crossroads but whether this leads to an official turn in heel or something less pronounced but still separating him and Roman remains to be seen.

Also Read: Zohran Mamdani’s Surprising Connection To WWE! Here’s How