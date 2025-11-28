LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Trouble Mounts For Gautam Gambhir? BCCI Upset With Head Coach Amid Massive Backlash Over Selection Chaos

The Indian team hasn't been able to put up a good show in Test format ever since Gautam Gambhir has taken the charge as head coach of the team. The side had lost the series against New Zealand at home and have now suffered a defeat against South Africa.

Gautam Gambhir (Photo Source: X)
Gautam Gambhir (Photo Source: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: November 28, 2025 16:31:08 IST

India’s 0-2 defeat against South Africa in the two-match Test series at home has attracted a lot of criticism for head coach Gautam Gambhir. Now, as per some reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not really pleased with Gambhir’s forthright comments that he made on the Kolkata pitch after the first Test. The hosts lost the first game by 30 runs in a low-scoring encounter after the batting line up failed to chase down a small total of 124 on a turning track. 

“This is exactly the pitch we were looking for. The curator was very, very helpful and supportive. This is exactly what we wanted and this is exactly what we got. When you don’t play well, this is what happens,” he said after the Kolkata defeat.

“Yes, it might not be a wicket which is going to be very flamboyant where you can play those big shots. But if you are willing to put your head down, definitely it is a wicket where you can score. There were no demons in this wicket. It was not an unplayable wicket. It was a wicket where your technique can be judged, your mental toughness can be challenged, and more important than that is your temperament. The point is that you should be able to know how to play turn. And this is what we asked for and this is what we got.”

The board is not looking for a change due to “lack of alternatives” at the moment but Gambhir’s position will come under scrutiny if Team India fails to put up a good show in the T20 World Cup that is slated to take place in India next year.

Ever since Gambhir has taken the charge, India have lost two Test series at home. The first one came against New Zealand and the second against the Proteas. The disappointing show in the Test format has pushed India to fifth spot in the WTC points table and the side can’t afford to lose a single game from here on. 

The Shubman Gill-led side is scheduled to play 9 more matches in WTC cycle. They will first travel to Sri Lanka for two-match series next year and this will be followed by another two-Test series against New Zealand away from home. India will then host Australia for a five-match series in early 2027. 

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 4:26 PM IST
QUICK LINKS