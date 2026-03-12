LIVE TV
Home > Sports > UCL 2025-26, R016 Round-Up: Real Madrid Rout Man City, PSG Smash Five Past Chelsea; Leverkusen Hold Arsenal

UCL 2025-26 Round of 16 highlights: Real Madrid dominate Manchester City 3-0, while PSG thrash Chelsea 5-2 in Paris. Arsenal secure a vital 1-1 draw at Bayer Leverkusen. Get the full breakdown and results here.

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 12, 2026 11:19:33 IST

UCL 2025-26: The Champions League knockout stages returned with a bang this week, delivering a series of results that have left some of Europe’s heavyweights reeling while others have one foot firmly in the quarter-finals. From a masterclass in Madrid to a goal-fest in Paris, the first leg of the Round of 16 lived up to its billing as the pinnacle of club football.

Valverde’s Masterclass Sinks City

In what was billed as the “Final before the Final,” Real Madrid produced a clinical performance at the Santiago Bernabeu to dismantle Manchester City 3–0. The night belonged to captain Federico Valverde, who etched his name into UCL folklore with a stunning first-half hat-trick.

The Uruguayan opened the scoring in the 20th minute, finishing a bizarre yet brilliant long-range assist from goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. By the time the halftime whistle blew, Valverde had added two more—a deflected strike and a precise half-volley—to leave Pep Guardiola’s side shell-shocked. Despite City’s dominance in possession, they failed to breach Madrid’s disciplined backline, leaving them with a mountain to climb in the return leg at the Etihad.

PSG Fire Five Past Chelsea

Across the border in France, Paris Saint-Germain put on an attacking clinic, crushing Chelsea 5–2 at the Parc des Princes. Luis Enrique’s side welcomed back Ousmane Dembele and Joao Neves from injury, but it was Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who stole the spotlight with a brace.

PSG’s relentless high press forced numerous errors from a disjointed Chelsea defense. While the Blues managed to claw back two goals to keep a sliver of hope alive, the sheer velocity of the PSG frontline was too much to handle. Chelsea now head back to London needing a miracle to overturn a three-goal deficit against a PSG side that looks like genuine title contenders.

Havertz Rescues Arsenal at BayArena

In the night’s most tactical affair, Arsenal managed to escape Germany with a 1–1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen. The match was a homecoming for Kai Havertz, and the German international ultimately proved to be the protagonist.

After a scoreless first half, Robert Andrich headed Leverkusen in front just seconds after the restart. Kasper Hjulamnd’s men looked set to take a lead to London, but a late foul on Noni Madueke in the box handed Arsenal a lifeline. Havertz stepped up in the 89th minute, coolly converting the penalty against his former club to ensure the tie remains perfectly balanced ahead of the second leg at the Emirates.

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 11:19 AM IST
Tags: ArsenalBayer LeverkusenChampions LeaguechelseaFederico ValverdeFootball newsKai HavertzKvaratskheliaManchester CityPSGreal madridUCLUCL Highlights

QUICK LINKS