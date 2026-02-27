UCL Draw Round Of 16 Fixtures: Dates, Time, Details On Quarter-Final, Semis- All You Need To Know

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League draw in Nyon has just carved out a fascinating road to the final in Budapest. With the new “fixed bracket” system, the guesswork for the later rounds is gone; the path to the Puskás Aréna is now fully visible for the final 16 contenders.

For fans in India, the knockout stages mean late nights but high drama, as all matches are scheduled for the traditional 1:30 AM IST kickoff slot.

The Round of 16 Headliners

The standout tie is undoubtedly Real Madrid vs. Manchester City. This has become the modern definitive European rivalry, and Madrid’s reward for navigating a tricky playoff is a date with the English champions. Elsewhere, holders Paris Saint-Germain face Chelsea in a clash of titans, while Liverpool travel to Istanbul to face Galatasaray, a side that already beat them during the league phase.

Round of 16 Matchups (1:30 AM IST)

March 10–11 (First Legs) | March 17–18 (Second Legs)

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Chelsea

Galatasaray vs. Liverpool

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

Atalanta vs. Bayern München

Newcastle vs. Barcelona

Atlético Madrid vs. Tottenham

Bodø/Glimt vs. Sporting CP

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Arsenal

The Road to Budapest: Quarter-Finals & Semi-Finals

UEFA’s fixed bracket has split the remaining teams into two distinct “paths.”

The “Powerhouse” Path: This side of the bracket is a minefield. The winner of PSG/Chelsea will face the winner of Galatasaray/Liverpool. On the same side, the survivor of Real Madrid/Man City will likely have to get past Bayern München (if they beat Atalanta) to reach the semi-finals. It is mathematically certain that at least three of the pre-tournament favorites will be eliminated before the final.

The “Opportunity” Path: Arsenal and Barcelona will be breathing a sigh of relief. If Arsenal overcomes Leverkusen, they face either Bodø/Glimt or Sporting CP—a significantly kinder quarter-final draw. On the bottom half of this path, Barcelona or Newcastle will meet the winner of Atlético vs. Tottenham.

Knockout Calendar (All kickoffs at 1:30 AM IST)