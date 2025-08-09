LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Hernandez – Full Card and How to Watch

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Hernandez – Full Card and How to Watch

UFC Fight Night returns to Las Vegas with a top-10 middleweight clash between Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez. Hernandez enters as the favorite with a seven-fight win streak. Fans can watch the event on ESPN and ESPN+. The card also features Steve Erceg, Iasmin Lucindo, and Andre Fili.

UFC Fight Night returns to Las Vegas (Image Credit - X)
UFC Fight Night returns to Las Vegas (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 9, 2025 17:13:00 IST

This Saturday’s (August 09) Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas features a thrilling main event between two top-10 middleweights: Roman Dolidze (No. 9) and Anthony Hernandez (No. 10). Dolidze, a 37-year-old from Georgia, boasts a 15-3 MMA record with 11 finishes, while Hernandez, 31, from California, enters with a 14-2 record and seven straight wins. Hernandez is the betting favorite at -300, while Dolidze comes in as a +240 underdog. Both fighters are known for their finishing ability, making this a must-watch matchup for fans of all-out action.

How to Watch: TV and Streaming Info

  • Venue: UFC Apex, Las Vegas
  • Date: Saturday (August 09)
  • Prelims: 4 p.m. ET – ESPN, ESPN+, Fubo
  • Main Card: 7 p.m. ET – ESPN, ESPN+, Fubo

Fans can stream the entire card via ESPN+ or watch live on ESPN. Tickets are also available for purchase via StubHub for those attending in person.

Full Card Highlights and Key Matchups

In the co-main event, bantamweight Steve Erceg (12-4) returns as a -600 favorite against Ode’ Osbourne (13-8), who enters as a +425 underdog. Erceg, a former title challenger, will look to solidify his top-tier status. Another exciting clash features women’s strawweights Iasmin Lucindo (No. 8) and Angela Hill (No. 12), in what may be the most balanced fight of the night.

Main Card:

  • Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez
  • Steve Erceg vs. Ode’ Osbourne
  • Iasmin Lucindo vs. Angela Hill
  • Andre Fili vs. Christian Rodriguez
  • Miles Johns vs. Jean Matsumoto
  • Eryk Anders vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

Prelims Include:

Cody Brundage, Uroš Medić, and Joselyne Edwards among others in action. With stacked fights from top to bottom, Saturday’s UFC Fight Night promises fireworks.

Also Read: From Court to Controversy: Novak Djokovic Fined in Spain Ahead of US Open Chase

Tags: Mixed Martial ArtsMMAUFC

RELATED News

AC Milan Eyes Hojlund After Vlahovic Talks Stall: What’s Next?
WWE Smack Down Fallout: John Cena Speaks, MCMG Fight Back And Cody Rhodes Returns
Gunther’s SummerSlam Blood Bath Cost Him More Than His Title
NBA Sets Up Exciting Opening Night Matchups And Christmas Day Slate
Barcelona Duo Fined For Missing Post Match Doping Control

LATEST NEWS

“Why Are They Stopping Us Like This?”: Mother Of The Deceased RG Kar Medical College Student
Watch: Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet In Slow Motion, Shows-Off Hot Bod In Pool Ahead Of War 2 Release
YSRCP Slams Chandrababu’s “Fabricated Liquor Scam” as Political Vendetta.
Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Hernandez – Full Card and How to Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Hernandez – Full Card and How to Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Hernandez – Full Card and How to Watch
UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Hernandez – Full Card and How to Watch
UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Hernandez – Full Card and How to Watch
UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Hernandez – Full Card and How to Watch

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?