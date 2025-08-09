UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Hernandez – Full Card and How to Watch

This Saturday’s (August 09) Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas features a thrilling main event between two top-10 middleweights: Roman Dolidze (No. 9) and Anthony Hernandez (No. 10). Dolidze, a 37-year-old from Georgia, boasts a 15-3 MMA record with 11 finishes, while Hernandez, 31, from California, enters with a 14-2 record and seven straight wins. Hernandez is the betting favorite at -300, while Dolidze comes in as a +240 underdog. Both fighters are known for their finishing ability, making this a must-watch matchup for fans of all-out action.
How to Watch: TV and Streaming Info
- Venue: UFC Apex, Las Vegas
- Date: Saturday (August 09)
- Prelims: 4 p.m. ET – ESPN, ESPN+, Fubo
- Main Card: 7 p.m. ET – ESPN, ESPN+, Fubo
Fans can stream the entire card via ESPN+ or watch live on ESPN. Tickets are also available for purchase via StubHub for those attending in person.
Full Card Highlights and Key Matchups
In the co-main event, bantamweight Steve Erceg (12-4) returns as a -600 favorite against Ode’ Osbourne (13-8), who enters as a +425 underdog. Erceg, a former title challenger, will look to solidify his top-tier status. Another exciting clash features women’s strawweights Iasmin Lucindo (No. 8) and Angela Hill (No. 12), in what may be the most balanced fight of the night.
Main Card:
- Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez
- Steve Erceg vs. Ode’ Osbourne
- Iasmin Lucindo vs. Angela Hill
- Andre Fili vs. Christian Rodriguez
- Miles Johns vs. Jean Matsumoto
- Eryk Anders vs. Christian Leroy Duncan
Prelims Include:
Cody Brundage, Uroš Medić, and Joselyne Edwards among others in action. With stacked fights from top to bottom, Saturday’s UFC Fight Night promises fireworks.
