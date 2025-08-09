UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Hernandez – Full Card and How to Watch

This Saturday’s (August 09) Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas features a thrilling main event between two top-10 middleweights: Roman Dolidze (No. 9) and Anthony Hernandez (No. 10). Dolidze, a 37-year-old from Georgia, boasts a 15-3 MMA record with 11 finishes, while Hernandez, 31, from California, enters with a 14-2 record and seven straight wins. Hernandez is the betting favorite at -300, while Dolidze comes in as a +240 underdog. Both fighters are known for their finishing ability, making this a must-watch matchup for fans of all-out action.

How to Watch: TV and Streaming Info

Venue: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Date: Saturday (August 09)

Prelims: 4 p.m. ET – ESPN, ESPN+, Fubo

Main Card: 7 p.m. ET – ESPN, ESPN+, Fubo

Fans can stream the entire card via ESPN+ or watch live on ESPN. Tickets are also available for purchase via StubHub for those attending in person.

Full Card Highlights and Key Matchups

In the co-main event, bantamweight Steve Erceg (12-4) returns as a -600 favorite against Ode’ Osbourne (13-8), who enters as a +425 underdog. Erceg, a former title challenger, will look to solidify his top-tier status. Another exciting clash features women’s strawweights Iasmin Lucindo (No. 8) and Angela Hill (No. 12), in what may be the most balanced fight of the night.

Main Card:

Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez

Steve Erceg vs. Ode’ Osbourne

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Angela Hill

Andre Fili vs. Christian Rodriguez

Miles Johns vs. Jean Matsumoto

Eryk Anders vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

Prelims Include:

Cody Brundage, Uroš Medić, and Joselyne Edwards among others in action. With stacked fights from top to bottom, Saturday’s UFC Fight Night promises fireworks.

