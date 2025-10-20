Verstappen's flawless U.S. Grand Prix win tightens F1 title race

VIDEO SHOWS: STILLS FROM FORMULA ONE U.S. GRAND PRIX RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SHOTLIST SHOWS: AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 19, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) (MUTE) 1. STILL OF CARS ON GRID BEFORE FORMATION LAP 2. STILL OF RED BULL'S MAX VERSTAPPEN, MCLAREN'S LANDO NORRIS, AND FERRARI'S CHARLES LECLERC AT START OF RACE 3. STILL OF VERSTAPPEN AND NORRIS AT START OF RACE 4. STILL OF VERSTAPPEN, LECLERC AND NORRIS IN ACTION 5. STILL OF VERSTAPPEN IN ACTION WITH TEXAS FLAG IN THE BACKGROUND 6. STILL OF MCLAREN'S OSCAR PIASTRI IN ACTION 7. STILL OF VERSTAPPEN IN ACTION 8. STILL OF NORRIS IN ACTION 9. STILL OF LECLERC, NORRIS AND FERRARI'S LEWIS HAMILTON IN ACTION WITH U.S. FLAG IN BACKGROUND 10. STILL OF LECLERC IN ACTION 11. STILL OF VERSTAPPEN PASSING CHEQUERED FLAG TO WIN U.S. GRAND PRIX 12. STILL OF SINGER SHABOOZEY WAVING CHEQUERED FLAG 13. VARIOUS (TWO) STILLS OF VERSTAPPEN CELEBRATING 14. STILL OF VERSTAPPEN LIFTING TROPHY 15. STILL OF PODIUM WITH VERSTAPPEN FIRST, NORRIS SECOND AND LECLERC THIRD 16. VARIOUS (THREE) STILLS OF CHAMPAGNE CELEBRATIONS STORY: Red Bull's Max Verstappen dominated the U.S. Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday (October 19), leading every lap to take another significant chunk out of Oscar Piastri's Formula One championship lead on a perfect weekend in Texas. McLaren's Piastri finished fifth with his teammate and closest rival Lando Norris second after passing Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, last year's winner, five laps from the chequered flag. Piastri now leads Britain's Norris by 14 points with five rounds and two sprints remaining, while Verstappen has slashed his gap to the Australian to 40 after being 104 behind at the end of August. Verstappen also won the Saturday sprint from pole position at Austin's Circuit of the Americas, while the McLarens collided and retired, on a weekend of maximum points for the four-times world champion. Norris lost out to Leclerc, on the faster but less durable soft tyres, at the start and then took 21 laps to find a way back past as the Monegasque held a defensive masterclass. Leclerc then battled with Lewis Hamilton, who started on mediums, before pitting on lap 23 and coming back out in ninth place with his teammate moving up to third and Piastri to fourth. Verstappen by then was 10 seconds down the road from his closest rival and enjoying an untroubled afternoon in the Texan sunshine. Once the rest of the frontrunners had made their pitstops, Leclerc was again second on the road — but more than six seconds behind Verstappen — with Norris third and having to overtake all over again with a track limits warning hanging over him. Job done, Norris pulled away and finished 7.9 seconds behind Verstappen and 7.4 ahead of the Ferrari. Hamilton was fourth, with Piastri just 1.1 seconds behind, and George Russell taking the chequered flag in sixth for Mercedes. Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda finished seventh, ahead of Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg and Haas's Oliver Bearman. Fernando Alonso took the final point for Aston Martin. The virtual safety car was deployed on lap seven when Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and Williams' Carlos Sainz collided, with the Spaniard retiring. Sainz's teammate Alex Albon had also been caught up in a first corner collision with Sauber's Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto. The weekend was declared a heat hazard, although the air temperature during the race was lower than feared at around 28.6 degrees Celsius. (Production: Conal Quinn)

