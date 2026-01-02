LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Virat Kohli Fangirl Vaishnavi Sharma Emerges As India Women's New Spin Hope: All You Need To Know

Virat Kohli Fangirl Vaishnavi Sharma Emerges As India Women’s New Spin Hope: All You Need To Know

In Vaishnavi Sharma's interviews, she mentioned the privilege of being the country’s representative and recognized the trust in her coming from the senior players and the coaching staff.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 2, 2026 13:57:59 IST

Virat Kohli Fangirl Vaishnavi Sharma Emerges As India Women’s New Spin Hope: All You Need To Know

The ascent of Vaishnavi Sharma towards the Indian women’s cricket team is a tale of skill, hard work and continuous winning at every stage of the game. A left handed orthodox spin bowler from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, she came into the limelight with a record beating performance at the ICC Under 19 Women’s T20 World Cup where she was the tournament’s leading wicket taker with 17 dismissals including a stunning five wicket haul with a hat trick on debut.

Vaishnavi Sharma’s Journey 

Her overwhelming exhibits in junior and age group cricket along with success in domestic tournaments like the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy and Inter Zonal T20 competition where she kept being the top wicket taker, opened the doors for her to be selected into the senior national squad. This uninterrupted superiority made the selectors sure that she was ready for the next phase of her career.

‘I’ve Never Met Virat Kohli, I would like to Meet him’

Sharma’s first Indian women’s team call up was just before a five match T20I series against Sri Lanka and thus she got to make her debut in international cricket. In her interviews, she mentioned the privilege of being the country’s representative and recognized the trust in her coming from the senior players and the coaching staff. She has shared her thoughts frankly about the impact of India’s senior stars on her mentality and her approach to the sport by stating that she had developed the qualities of fitness, mental strength, and consistency through watching the greats like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar which she now carries along in her professional journey.

Indian Women’s Cricket

Sharma, who hails from Gwalior, was guided by her disciplined training at the Tansen Cricket Academy from where she perfected her skills and became the first player ever from the Chambal region to open the batting for India in the senior team. Her dedication, achievements in domestic cricket, and knack for handling pressure have raised her to be one of the most reliable young spinners in Indian women’s cricket. Milestones like major international tournaments are already on her mind, and these are the ones that she will be achieving. She still looks up to the legends for inspiration and at the same time is writing her own story on the pitch.

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 1:57 PM IST
QUICK LINKS