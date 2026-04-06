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Home > Sports News > Virat Kohli In Awe Of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2! RCB Star Wowed By Ranveer Singh’s Performance

Virat Kohli In Awe Of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2! RCB Star Wowed By Ranveer Singh’s Performance

Virat Kohli praised Dhurandhar 2, calling it a cinematic masterpiece and hailing Ranveer Singh’s brilliant performance. The Aditya Dhar directorial crossed ₹1000 crore at the box office, becoming one of India’s highest-grossing films amid massive audience buzz.

Virat Kohli took to his Instagram to praise Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. Image Credit ANI and Instagram
Virat Kohli took to his Instagram to praise Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. Image Credit ANI and Instagram

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 6, 2026 23:59:56 IST

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Virat Kohli In Awe Of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2! RCB Star Wowed By Ranveer Singh’s Performance

Dhurandhar: The Revenge was praised by Virat Kohli, who described it as a “cinematic experience” unlike anything he had seen in India. After seeing the movie, the cricket player praised filmmaker Aditya Dhar on social media, calling him a “genius” for his vision and commitment.

Additionally, Kohli praised Ranveer Singh specifically, saying that the actor’s performance has “attained a different level.” While all of the performers gave excellent performances, he continued, Singh’s portrayal was “absolutely wow,” garnering a lot of attention for the movie’s lead actor.

Virat Kohli praises Dhurandhar 2

According to Kohli, the movie evoked “every kind of emotion” and captured his interest for almost four hours. He remarked that he “didn’t flinch once,” underscoring the movie’s capacity to hold audiences’ attention during its long running duration. His comments have contributed to the project’s increasing buzz.

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After Kohli’s critique, Ranveer Singh’s part in the movie has become a hot topic. Early viewers have reportedly responded favorably to the actor’s multi-layered portrayal, which strikes a balance between emotional nuance and intensity.

After Kohli’s critique, Ranveer Singh’s part in the movie has become a hot topic. Early viewers have reportedly responded favorably to the actor’s multi-layered portrayal, which strikes a balance between emotional nuance and intensity.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Box Office Collection

The Ranveer Singh film has officially crossed the Rs. 1,000 crore India net milestone with a total of Rs. 1,013.77 crore after eighteen days, driven by an incredible day 18 haul of Rs. 28.75 crore, a 12.1 percent increase over the previous day’s Rs. 25.65 crore. It is the first Hindi film ever to do so and only the second Indian film, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ by Allu Arjun. With an international gross of Rs. 392 crore and an India gross of Rs. 1,213.74 crore, the global total of “Dhurandhar 2” has increased to Rs. 1,605.74 crore, making it the third-highest-grossing Indian film ever. 

Virat Kohli in IPL 2026

Virat Kohli started the IPL 2026 season with a bang. The right-handed batter playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru played an unbeaten knock of 69 runs off 38 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad. His knock came in yet another successful chase as the defending champions won the clash chasing 202 runs in only 15.4 overs with six wickets left. 

In his second game of the season, Kohli played arch-rivals, the Chennai Super Kings. Opening the innings, Kohli made 28 runs off 18 deliveries, hitting a couple of fours and a solitary.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table After KKR vs PBKS Called Off — Check Latest Standings on April 6 — KKR, PBKS, RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI

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Tags: Aditya DharBollywoodDhurandhardhurandhar 2Dhurandhar 2 box officeDhurandhar the revengeIPL 2026ranveer singhvirat kohli ipl 2026virat kohli’

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Virat Kohli In Awe Of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2! RCB Star Wowed By Ranveer Singh’s Performance

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Virat Kohli In Awe Of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2! RCB Star Wowed By Ranveer Singh’s Performance
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Virat Kohli In Awe Of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2! RCB Star Wowed By Ranveer Singh’s Performance
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