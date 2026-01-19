LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Virat Kohli Spotted At Mumbai Airport After India Vs New Zealand ODI Series

Virat Kohli Spotted At Mumbai Airport After India Vs New Zealand ODI Series

Virat Kohli has been on a roll in the List A format and he concluded the three-match series against New Zealand with a hundred. Kohli's century went in vain as India lost the series 2-1.

Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)
Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 19, 2026 12:45:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Virat Kohli Spotted At Mumbai Airport After India Vs New Zealand ODI Series

You Might Be Interested In

Virat Kohli arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Monday after the conclusion of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

While India failed to seal the ODI series win against New Zealand, Kohli slammed a valiant century, which gave the Men in Blue and fans some hope and gave him plenty of records and milestones.

You Might Be Interested In

Kohli scored an outstanding 108-ball 124 with 10 fours and three sixes. This is Virat’s 85th international century, and the chase for Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international centuries continues. Also, this is Virat’s 54th ODI ton, a record-extending one.

This was his seventh ODI ton against New Zealand in 36 innings, the most by a batter against the Kiwis in the format. Also, his 10 centuries against NZ across all formats, including three in Tests, are the most by a batter against the Kiwis.



Also, he went past Australian icon Ricky Ponting (12,655 runs) for most runs in ODI cricket at number three. In 244 matches and innings at that spot, he has made 12,676 runs at an average of 61.53, with 47 centuries and 67 fifties and a best score of 183.

Coming to the match, New Zealand clinched their first-ever ODI series win in India with a 41-run win over the hosts in the third ODI in Indore.



Centuries from Daryl Mitchell (137*) and Glenn Phillips (106) took NZ to 337/8, despite three wickets from Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh.



An incredible lone warrior century from Kohli and his 99-run stand with lower-order batter Harshit Rana, who scored his maiden ODI fifty, went in vain as New Zealand downed the Men in Blue.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey To Daryl Mitchell; Indian Cricketer’s Heartwarming Gesture Wins Hearts | WATCH

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 12:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: IND vs NZindia vs new zealand

RELATED News

India Vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey To Daryl Mitchell; Indian Cricketer’s Heartwarming Gesture Wins Hearts | WATCH

‘Taken The Team To New Lows’: Fans Slam Gautam Gambhir On Social Media After New Zealand Shock India In Home Series

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Sets Deadline For Bangladesh To Resolve Participation Row, Warns They Could Lose Spot To THIS European Team

Senegal Clinch AFCON Title As Pape Gueye Scores Decisive Goal In Chaotic Finish Against Morocco Amid Walk-Off Controversy

What Records Has Virat Kohli Broken Till Now? 28,000 Runs, No.1 Rank, Endless Centuries; A Kohli Masterclass

LATEST NEWS

GAIL’s National PNG Drive 2.0 Hits Bhubaneswar: Safety, Convenience, Affordability for Residents

Telangana Cabinet Approves Early Elections, Metro Expansion, Roads, Temples & Irrigation Projects

5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Leh-Ladakh, Government Issues Advisory

Who Is Prateek Yadav? Akhilesh Yadav’s Step-brother Slams Wife Aparna Yadav In Public Post, Calls Her A ‘Bad Soul’

iPhone Upcoming Series Leaks Online: Know The Features Of iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro, And Pro Max Here

Who Is Aparna Yadav? Prateek Yadav’s Wife And BJP Leader At The Center Of Instagram Divorce Controversy — A Look Into Her Political Career

Virat Kohli Spotted At Mumbai Airport After India Vs New Zealand ODI Series

‘Broken Teeth, Torn Nails, Fractured Ribs’: CRPF Constable, Wife Arrested For Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl Relative

Silver Price Today Hits The Record Of ₹3 Lakh Per Kilogram: Historic Rally Sends Prices Soaring Across India

Green Energy Seva Records Profound Growth in Solar EPC and Franchise Operations Across India

Virat Kohli Spotted At Mumbai Airport After India Vs New Zealand ODI Series

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Virat Kohli Spotted At Mumbai Airport After India Vs New Zealand ODI Series

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Virat Kohli Spotted At Mumbai Airport After India Vs New Zealand ODI Series
Virat Kohli Spotted At Mumbai Airport After India Vs New Zealand ODI Series
Virat Kohli Spotted At Mumbai Airport After India Vs New Zealand ODI Series
Virat Kohli Spotted At Mumbai Airport After India Vs New Zealand ODI Series

QUICK LINKS