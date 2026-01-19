Virat Kohli Spotted At Mumbai Airport After India Vs New Zealand ODI Series

Virat Kohli arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Monday after the conclusion of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

While India failed to seal the ODI series win against New Zealand, Kohli slammed a valiant century, which gave the Men in Blue and fans some hope and gave him plenty of records and milestones.

Kohli scored an outstanding 108-ball 124 with 10 fours and three sixes. This is Virat’s 85th international century, and the chase for Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international centuries continues. Also, this is Virat’s 54th ODI ton, a record-extending one.

This was his seventh ODI ton against New Zealand in 36 innings, the most by a batter against the Kiwis in the format. Also, his 10 centuries against NZ across all formats, including three in Tests, are the most by a batter against the Kiwis.

#WATCH | Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli arrives at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. India lost by 41 runs to New Zealand in the 3rd match of the ODI series in Indore yesterday. Virat Kohli scored a century, hitting a score of 124 off 108 balls.







Also, he went past Australian icon Ricky Ponting (12,655 runs) for most runs in ODI cricket at number three. In 244 matches and innings at that spot, he has made 12,676 runs at an average of 61.53, with 47 centuries and 67 fifties and a best score of 183.

Coming to the match, New Zealand clinched their first-ever ODI series win in India with a 41-run win over the hosts in the third ODI in Indore.

Virat Kohli 124(108) vs NZ Ball By Ball Highlights







Centuries from Daryl Mitchell (137*) and Glenn Phillips (106) took NZ to 337/8, despite three wickets from Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh.

Virat Kohli gifted his jersey to Daryl Mitchell ♥️ – A beautiful gesture by King.







An incredible lone warrior century from Kohli and his 99-run stand with lower-order batter Harshit Rana, who scored his maiden ODI fifty, went in vain as New Zealand downed the Men in Blue.

(With Inputs from ANI)

