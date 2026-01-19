India Vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey To Daryl Mitchell; Indian Cricketer’s Heartwarming Gesture Wins Hearts | WATCH

In a heart warming gesture from Virat Kohli, Daryl Mitchell received a signed jersey from the star Indian batter after the conclusion of the third and final ODI of the three-match series in Indore. New Zealand defeated India by 41 runs to win the series 2-1.

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell had continued his sublime form in the series after he notched up his second hundred on the trot at the Holkar Stadium. The right-handed batter had scored a half-century in the first match and followed it with two tons. Riding on Mitchell’s 131-ball 137 and Glenn Phillips’ 106 off 88, the Kiwis posted 337/8 in 50 overs.

Later, New Zealand bowlers were on song as they picked up early wickets but Virat Kohli once again showed nerves of steel and hammered a century for the side. This was his 85th international hundred. Apart from him, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana also chipped in with good knocks but their efforts went in vain as Team India was bundled out for 296. Kohli scored 124.

Virat Kohli gifted his signed Jersey to Daryl Mitchell after the Match yesterday. 👌♥️ – Lovely gesture from The King! pic.twitter.com/shpx1EjEML — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) January 19, 2026







Virat Kohli has given his signed jersey to Daryl Mitchell ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VHvTo6AvDk — Anuj Yadav (@Hello_anuj) January 19, 2026













“It’s really nice, to contribute to the team and to a win over here in India is very special for our group. As a group, the way with the bat that we built partnerships, with Will Young at the start and then with Glenn Phillips comes in and does what GP does (Glenn Phillips), it’s pretty special. It’s really nice to be out there with your mates and getting stuck in the moment and nice to get across the line. I’m just trying to concentrate on being really present, I’m trying to watch the ball and repeat that over and over again and hopefully make some good decisions along the way. And it’s nice to have some success,” Mitchell said after the match.

