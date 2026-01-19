LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'Taken The Team To New Lows': Fans Slam Gautam Gambhir On Social Media After New Zealand Shock India In Home Series

The debates in social media continue and questions regarding Gautam Gambhir’s long term role and the overall direction of the team are likely to be there for a long time, especially after the New Zealand defeat.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 19, 2026 10:18:16 IST

The Indian cricket team’s performance in the ODI series against New Zealand came as a big surprise to everyone when they lost the series 2-1 and this was considered a home ground defeat. Particularly because of India’s recent good home record, the fans and the analysts were shocked by the result. In the third and last match, the Kiwis made a deathly target in part due to the enormous centuries of Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips, and even though Virat Kohli scored a century, India could not follow the run and finally lost by 41 runs. The series result was an unusual home ODI series defeat for India and it drew more attention to the team’s tactics and captaincy that came after the Kiwis’ collapse.

Social Media Reactions On Gautam Gambhir After New Zealand Shock India In Home Series

Gautam Gambhir, the head coach who succeeded Rahul Dravid in 2024, was soon after the defeat the center of harsh criticism on social media. The fans and the critics vented their anger through imprecations, memes and posts questioning the coach’s judgment and especially his boys’ selection and tactical decisions, throughout the series, poor and oscillating. Even some fans resorted to compiling various lists of failures in the coach’s time, putting down that amongst others, India losing its Test series at home and abroad lately had no less to do with his bad oversight which only made the tainted image of the team a growing trend under his leadership.







IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 

One of the main reasons for the online protests was the choices made in the series, like arguments about the selection of bowlers such as the left arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, whose absence at the start of the series was a widely discussed topic, and demands for the inclusion of Mohammed Shami, the seasoned player, back in the playing XI. There was an outpouring of discontent from both players and fans, with a big percentage of them being just as surprised as the Indian management over the strategic calls as the batting and bowling units were not able to seize the timing which were so crucial. The debates in social media continue and questions regarding Gambhir’s long term role and the overall direction of the team are likely to be there for a long time, especially after the New Zealand defeat.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Sets Deadline For Bangladesh To Resolve Participation Row, Warns They Could Lose Spot To THIS European Team

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 10:18 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gautam gambhirGautam Gambhir ind vs nz 3rd odiGautam Gambhir india coachGautam Gambhir social mediasocial media reactions Gautam Gambhir

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

