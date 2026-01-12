LIVE TV
Watch: Kylian Mbappe Pulls Away Real Madrid Teammates, Skips Barcelona Guard of Honour After Spanish Supercopa Final 2026 Goes Viral On Social Media

Watch: Kylian Mbappe Pulls Away Real Madrid Teammates, Skips Barcelona Guard of Honour After Spanish Supercopa Final 2026 Goes Viral On Social Media

The match was crescendoing not only because of the players' heated emotions but also because a loss to Barcelona meant a continued series of failures for Madrid in recent Super Cup finals already drained the emotions out of both sides.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 12, 2026 11:42:44 IST

Watch: Kylian Mbappe Pulls Away Real Madrid Teammates, Skips Barcelona Guard of Honour After Spanish Supercopa Final 2026 Goes Viral On Social Media

The Spanish Super Cup Final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, ended with Madrid losing 2-3 but the unwrapping was full of extravagant controls and the post match controversy involving Kylian Mbappe, the star player, took the glittering stage. Barcelona marked their victory in a grand way with Raphinha scoring a brace and Robert Lewandowski adding one to his team’s tally.

What Happened After Spanish Supercopa Final 2026? Why Did Mbappe Pull Away Real Madrid Teammates?

Social media was inundated with video clips showing Mbappe lifting and pushing apart his Real Madrid teammates, refusing to stage a guard of honour for the winners who were the Barcelona players until they went up to receive their medals. The gesture which is regarded as an usual and accepted among sportsmen where the losing team applauds the winning team, caused a lot of discussions among people on the internet, and fans were accusing Mbappe for his lack of sportsmanship after the tough El Clasico clash.



The two strikes from Vinicius Junior and the one from Gonzalo Garcia almost equalized the score for Real Madrid but the team from Catalonia managed to keep their lead despite losing a player due to a red card given late in the game. The already heated match saw the introduction of Mbappe from the bench in the second half but he couldn’t impose himself on the game or change the score. 

Barcelona vs Real Madrid 

The post match incident immediately ignited controversy amongst the fans and experts, who were split between those who regarded Mbappe’s behavior as disrespectful and those who saw it merely as an emotional reaction to a nasty loss against a rival team. The critics labeled the non acceptance of the guard of honor as ‘not classy’, whereas the supporters thought it to be a demonstration of the fierce rivalry that characterizes El Clasico matches. The incident brought in a new and unexpected controversy to the already high profile match which had had great billing on the ground.

Also Read: Spanish Supercopa Final 2026: Raphinha Steals The Show As El Clasico Drama Sees Barcelona Beat Real Madrid 3-2

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 11:42 AM IST
Tags: Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe, kylian mbappe viral video, mbappe madrid video, real madrid vs fc barcelona, rma vs barca, Spanish Supercopa Final 2026

Watch: Kylian Mbappe Pulls Away Real Madrid Teammates, Skips Barcelona Guard of Honour After Spanish Supercopa Final 2026 Goes Viral On Social Media

Watch: Kylian Mbappe Pulls Away Real Madrid Teammates, Skips Barcelona Guard of Honour After Spanish Supercopa Final 2026 Goes Viral On Social Media

Watch: Kylian Mbappe Pulls Away Real Madrid Teammates, Skips Barcelona Guard of Honour After Spanish Supercopa Final 2026 Goes Viral On Social Media

Watch: Kylian Mbappe Pulls Away Real Madrid Teammates, Skips Barcelona Guard of Honour After Spanish Supercopa Final 2026 Goes Viral On Social Media
Watch: Kylian Mbappe Pulls Away Real Madrid Teammates, Skips Barcelona Guard of Honour After Spanish Supercopa Final 2026 Goes Viral On Social Media
Watch: Kylian Mbappe Pulls Away Real Madrid Teammates, Skips Barcelona Guard of Honour After Spanish Supercopa Final 2026 Goes Viral On Social Media
Watch: Kylian Mbappe Pulls Away Real Madrid Teammates, Skips Barcelona Guard of Honour After Spanish Supercopa Final 2026 Goes Viral On Social Media

QUICK LINKS