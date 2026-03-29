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Home > Sports News > ‘Ye Sab Bohot Mehnga Hai But…’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Celebrates 15th Birthday With Friends, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

‘Ye Sab Bohot Mehnga Hai But…’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Celebrates 15th Birthday With Friends, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrated his 15th birthday just before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Image Credits:X)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 29, 2026 19:24:30 IST

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‘Ye Sab Bohot Mehnga Hai But…’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Celebrates 15th Birthday With Friends, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi recently celebrated his 15th birthday. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the young batting sensation from Bihar is seen throwing a birthday bash where he is acknowledging that he had spent some good amount of money. 

“Ye sab bohot mehnga hai but hojata hai manage,” he says in the video. 

The aggressive left-handed batter has already made a good name for himself with some brilliant performances in the IPL as well as for U19 and India A sides. After playing a stunning knock in the U19 final against England where he scored 175 and helped the Ayush Mhatre-led side lift the cup, Sooryavanshi will be seen in action for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. 

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in IPL 

In 7 matches that he played in his first stint with the Royals, Vaibhav hit 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.55 including a hundred and a fifty. The team management would want him to continue his form and provide the side with brisk starts. 

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi received the award from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in December last year. He enjoyed a breakout season in the Indian Premier League with the Rajasthan Royals, making his debut at 14 years and 23 days against Lucknow Super Giants, becoming the youngest player in tournament’s history.

Nine days later, he scored a 35-ball century, the fastest IPL hundred by an Indian and second-fastest overall behind Chris Gayle. 

Addressing the gathering, President Droupadi Murmu praised the young achievers and said, “Your achievements inspire the entire nation. Every child honoured today is equally important and valued. It is because of such talented children that India continues to shine on the global stage. Your exceptional talents have been showcased across bravery, art and culture, environment, innovation, science and technology, social service, and sports. Each one of you has done remarkable work. While I may mention only a few due to time constraints, every child honoured today is equally important and respected.”

Rajasthan Royals will start the IPL 2026 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on Monday in Guwahati. 

Also Read: Manish Pandey Joins MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli in Elite ‘All IPL Seasons’ Club — ‘All Just Passed in a Flash’ | Video

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‘Ye Sab Bohot Mehnga Hai But…’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Celebrates 15th Birthday With Friends, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

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‘Ye Sab Bohot Mehnga Hai But…’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Celebrates 15th Birthday With Friends, Video Goes Viral | WATCH
‘Ye Sab Bohot Mehnga Hai But…’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Celebrates 15th Birthday With Friends, Video Goes Viral | WATCH
‘Ye Sab Bohot Mehnga Hai But…’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Celebrates 15th Birthday With Friends, Video Goes Viral | WATCH
‘Ye Sab Bohot Mehnga Hai But…’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Celebrates 15th Birthday With Friends, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

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