Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has bluntly fronted out the manager Ruben Amorim saying there is no longer excuse to the inadequate results of the organization. With a summer spend of a whopping 200 million, the team has earned only one point in their first two encounters in the English Premier League, and this fits in the poor trend that United enjoyed with a 15th placement in the last season.

What did Wayne Rooney say about Ruben Amorim?

Former striker Rooney, who is the all time leading goal scorer in the club, fears that Amorim should start getting results very soon. He said that the results should be seen by now since there has been a full pre season and, moreover, new signings. The comments made by Rooney are a sign of impatience among the fans and pundits with the performance by Amorim. The performance of Amorim at United has been questioned with the club registering only 28 points in 29 matches attracting comparison to managers that have previously been sacked in the premier league. Not with standing the significant investment in new strikers, United still have failed to resolve some of their problems like player mix ups, positional irregularities and a lack of ground in defence.

‘Action needed fast’ Wayne Rooney

Under pressure, statements given by Rooney show the urgency needed to forward solutions by Amorim to win better results to sustain his position inviting challenges at Manchester United. Tactical issues have also been one of the priorities raised by Rooney, who stated that the team is constantly reverting to defensive measures to an excessive extend, even when they are winning games, an aspect that has cost the club valuable accrued points. Such inconsistency has not only poor results, but also influences the team morale and the confidence of fans. He insinuated that Amorim must create a distinct profile of the team, making sure that the team players know their roles and functions in the field. Harvesting is still at an early stage of the season in the Premier League and failure to make a visible change in the upcoming games would only seek to fuel further pressure and curiosity as to whether Moyes has a future at Old Trafford.

