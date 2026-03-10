We Became a Different Team’: Shivam Dube On India’s Revival in T20 World Cup 2026 After South Africa Loss

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > We Became a Different Team’: Shivam Dube On India’s Revival in T20 World Cup 2026 After South Africa Loss

We Became a Different Team’: Shivam Dube On India’s Revival in T20 World Cup 2026 After South Africa Loss

Shivam Dube played a key role in India’s 2026 T20 World Cup win, scoring 235 runs, delivering crucial innings, and helping the team peak after their South Africa loss.

Shivam Dube (Image Credits: X)
Shivam Dube (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 10, 2026 11:31:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

We Became a Different Team’: Shivam Dube On India’s Revival in T20 World Cup 2026 After South Africa Loss

India’s journey to winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 was full of ups and downs; their journey from start to finish was not smooth by any means. Shivam Dube, recognising an important moment in India’s title-winning campaign, identified India’s loss to South Africa as that moment. Dube, while talking to The Indian Express, admitted that the loss made the team rethink their strategies and, in the end, it contributed to their better performance in the tournament.
The loss happened to be the first match of the Super Eight stage. Even though the team had been doing great earlier in the competition, Dube mentioned that the defeat forced the players to improve their game substantially.

We actually hit our peak as a team after our loss to South Africa. We were playing pretty well before that game, but the whole team got serious after that. We turned out to be a completely different team, and our best performance was in the final, Dube shared.

What he said just shows how a single loss really jolted the players out of their comfort zone. The team possessed both skill and depth but it was the loss that motivated them to hone their focus and performance. India, by the time they made it to the final, was a side that had undergone a complete change, more determined, more disciplined, and more capable of delivering under pressure.

You Might Be Interested In

Dube was one of the key contributors to the team’s success in the tournament. The all, rounder mentioned that clear instructions by the head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav made him see what exactly was expected of him. He was asked to do only two things: keep batting at a high strike rate and bowling economically even in pressure situations.

Shivam Dube record in T20 World Cup 2026

In the 2026 T20 World Cup, Shivam Dube played a vital role for India as a high-impact middle-order batter. He scored 235 runs in 8 matches, averaging 39.16 with a strike rate of 169.06.

Dube was especially important in big moments, hitting 15–17 sixes during the tournament. His standout performances included 43 off 25 balls against England cricket team in the semi-final and an unbeaten 26 off 8 balls* against New Zealand cricket team in the final.

He was considered India’s “silent finisher,” helping the team maintain momentum in crucial situations. Dube was one of four Indian batters to score over 200 runs in the tournament, proving his ability to perform under pressure and contribute to India’s title-winning campaign.

Also Read: Will There Be A Victory Parade For India After The T20 World Cup 2026 Win? Fans Speculate As Players Head Home

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 11:31 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cskINDiplshivam dubeSurya Kumar Yadavt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

Will There Be A Victory Parade For India After The T20 World Cup 2026 Win? Fans Speculate As Players Head Home

‘If You Touch Me…’: Journalist Gargi Raut Inappropriately Touched Outside Stadium After IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final — VIDEO

‘India Deserved It’: Shahid Afridi Makes U-Turn, Reveals the Real Reason Behind Their T20 World Cup 2026 Win

FACT CHECK: Did Ishan Kishan Pose With ‘Mystery Girl’ Alva Bains After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win Over New Zealand?

ICC Team of the Tournament: 4 Indians, 1 Pakistani Included; Shivam Dube Misses Out After T20 World Cup 2026

LATEST NEWS

No Fear Of Ranveer Singh? Yash Reacts To Dhurandhar 2 Clash Buzz As Toxic Postpones Release – Truth Behind Rivalry Revealed

WBJEE 2026 Application Form Released at wbjeeb.nic.in, Check Key Details And How To Apply

We Became a Different Team’: Shivam Dube On India’s Revival in T20 World Cup 2026 After South Africa Loss

10 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Love, Money, Career & Health Predictions for All Zodiac Signs | Daily Astrology News

Two students of Bubna’s IAS in Surat secure All-India ranks in UPSC exam

Does The US Have An Iran War Exit Plan? Donald Trump Faces Mounting Pressure From Advisers, Congress Over ‘Missing’ Strategy

Missile Scare In UAE: Residents Receive Sudden Threat Alert, Dubai Air Defences Respond

iPhone Fold Leak: Dual Rear Camera Setup, Book-Style Design, And A20 Pro Chipset, Check All Details And Specs

Zootopia 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Judy Hopps And Nick Wilde’s New Crime Thriller Online

Is Dubai International Airport Open Today? Here Are The Latest Flight Updates For March 10 Amid US-Israel-Iran War

We Became a Different Team’: Shivam Dube On India’s Revival in T20 World Cup 2026 After South Africa Loss

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

We Became a Different Team’: Shivam Dube On India’s Revival in T20 World Cup 2026 After South Africa Loss

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

We Became a Different Team’: Shivam Dube On India’s Revival in T20 World Cup 2026 After South Africa Loss
We Became a Different Team’: Shivam Dube On India’s Revival in T20 World Cup 2026 After South Africa Loss
We Became a Different Team’: Shivam Dube On India’s Revival in T20 World Cup 2026 After South Africa Loss
We Became a Different Team’: Shivam Dube On India’s Revival in T20 World Cup 2026 After South Africa Loss

QUICK LINKS