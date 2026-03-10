We Became a Different Team’: Shivam Dube On India’s Revival in T20 World Cup 2026 After South Africa Loss

India’s journey to winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 was full of ups and downs; their journey from start to finish was not smooth by any means. Shivam Dube, recognising an important moment in India’s title-winning campaign, identified India’s loss to South Africa as that moment. Dube, while talking to The Indian Express, admitted that the loss made the team rethink their strategies and, in the end, it contributed to their better performance in the tournament.

The loss happened to be the first match of the Super Eight stage. Even though the team had been doing great earlier in the competition, Dube mentioned that the defeat forced the players to improve their game substantially.

We actually hit our peak as a team after our loss to South Africa. We were playing pretty well before that game, but the whole team got serious after that. We turned out to be a completely different team, and our best performance was in the final, Dube shared.

What he said just shows how a single loss really jolted the players out of their comfort zone. The team possessed both skill and depth but it was the loss that motivated them to hone their focus and performance. India, by the time they made it to the final, was a side that had undergone a complete change, more determined, more disciplined, and more capable of delivering under pressure.

Dube was one of the key contributors to the team’s success in the tournament. The all, rounder mentioned that clear instructions by the head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav made him see what exactly was expected of him. He was asked to do only two things: keep batting at a high strike rate and bowling economically even in pressure situations.

Shivam Dube record in T20 World Cup 2026

In the 2026 T20 World Cup, Shivam Dube played a vital role for India as a high-impact middle-order batter. He scored 235 runs in 8 matches, averaging 39.16 with a strike rate of 169.06.

Dube was especially important in big moments, hitting 15–17 sixes during the tournament. His standout performances included 43 off 25 balls against England cricket team in the semi-final and an unbeaten 26 off 8 balls* against New Zealand cricket team in the final.

He was considered India’s “silent finisher,” helping the team maintain momentum in crucial situations. Dube was one of four Indian batters to score over 200 runs in the tournament, proving his ability to perform under pressure and contribute to India’s title-winning campaign.

