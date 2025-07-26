When WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Embroiled In Cheating Scandal With Daughter Brooke’s Friend

Back in 2009, long before celebrity scandals flooded social media by the hour, the wrestling world was rocked by something far more personal than a headline feud. Hulk Hogan, a name larger than life in the ring, found himself at the center of a deeply painful, very real controversy.

Hulk Hogan’s Name Tied to His Daughter’s Best Friend

It wasn’t just an affair. What made the story sting for so many was who he was accused of being involved with, Christiane Plante, one of his daughter Brooke’s closest friends. That alone changed the tone. It wasn’t just a marriage on the line, it was family.

Linda Hogan, his wife at the time, didn’t hold back. She went public with the claim that Hulk had cheated on her with Plante. “When Linda discovered Hulk had [an affair] with Brooke’s best friend, Christiane Plante, she made the decision to call it quits on the marriage,” a source told E! News.

Attempts to Deny, Then an Admission That Changed Everything

Of course, when the news broke, Hulk Hogan’s team tried to control the fallout. His lawyer, David Houston, came out swinging, blaming Linda, saying, “It is unfortunate Linda Hogan will do virtually anything to keep herself in the public spotlight.” But that defense didn’t hold for long.

Christiane Plante later admitted to the affair. That moment shifted the narrative, from “maybe” to “yes.” For Brooke, it wasn’t just about public shame. It was betrayal from both her father and her friend. The damage ran deep. She reportedly distanced herself from both her parents in the aftermath.

After the Divorce, the Hogan Family Was Never the Same

The divorce between Hulk and Linda became final in 2009. The affair might have ended the marriage, but the emotional fallout lingered for years. Hulk Hogan remarried in 2010, this time to Jennifer McDaniel, but even that marriage eventually fell apart in 2021.

Whatever peace was attempted after the dust settled, the rift within the family was obvious. Hogan may have still been “The Hulkster” to millions, but at home, the atmosphere was different. The bond with Brooke, in particular, was never quite the same again.

A Public Icon, But a Private Mess

Over time, fans moved on, at least publicly. But those close to the story, or who grew up watching the Hogans, haven’t forgotten. It’s one of those scandals that still comes up when people talk about Hulk Hogan. Not because it was salacious, but because it hurt.

The affair with Christiane Plante was a reminder that no matter how famous someone is, their choices carry real consequences. In the end, Hulk Hogan’s biggest controversy wasn’t about wrestling. It was about trust, and how fast it can be broken , even by the people we think we know best.

