Who is Aryaveer? Virat Kohli’s Nephew All Set To Debut In Cricket But Will Earn Less Than Virender Sehwag’s Son

Virat Kohli’s nephew Aryaveer enters the Delhi Premier League 2025, signed by South Delhi Superstarz for ₹1 lakh. The young leg-spinner will debut under Ayush Badoni’s captaincy, as comparisons with Kohli and Sehwag’s sons spark buzz in the cricket world.

Virat Kohli's nephew, Aryaveer and Sehwag's elder son Aaryavir Sehwag
Virat Kohli's nephew, Aryaveer and Sehwag's elder son Aaryavir Sehwag

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 00:56:36 IST

If Virat Kohli wasn’t already ruling the cricket, his nephew has also joined the game, probably with the same intention. 

Virat Kohli’s nephew, Aryaveer, has been picked up by South Delhi Superstarz in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 auction, held on July 6. Aryaveer, who bowls leg-spin and trains under the guidance of Rajkumar Sharma—the same coach who mentored Virat—was signed for Rs 1 lakh. 

Who is Virat Kohli’s nephew? 

Aryaveer hasn’t represented the main Delhi cricket team yet, so there’s a fair bit of anticipation and pressure as he heads into his first DPL season. He’ll be playing under the captaincy of Ayush Badoni.

Interestingly, Aryaveer’s contract is significantly less than what Virender Sehwag’s elder son, Aaryavir Sehwag, will earn. Aaryavir, who plays for the Delhi U-19 team, landed an impressive Rs 8 lakh deal with Central Delhi Kings after some intense bidding.

Central Delhi secured him as their opening batsman. Meanwhile, Sehwag’s younger son, Vedant, who’s just 14 and plays junior cricket for Delhi, went unsold this year.

In other notable moves, Digvesh Rathi re-signed with South Delhi Superstarz for a massive Rs 38 lakh. That’s actually more than what he’s set to make in the IPL. After a standout season in DPL 2025, Rathi was picked by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 mega-auction. He ended the season as LSG’s top wicket-taker with 14 wickets.

Nitish Rana, another big name, joined West Delhi Lions for Rs 34 lakh. The left-handed batsman returned to Delhi after shifting his base to Uttar Pradesh in 2023.

Who is Virat Kohli’s brother Vikas Kohli? 

Not everyone in the Kohli family lives under the spotlight. Vikas Kohli, Virat’s older brother, handles the business grind behind the scenes—no fuss, no drama.

He’s the one making sure the One8 brand ticks and those endorsements don’t just gather dust. While Virat’s busy smashing records, Vikas keeps the machine running—managing investments, steering operations, and just generally keeping everything tight. You won’t catch him giving interviews or chasing cameras. 

