Who Is Jemimah Rodrigues' Boyfriend? What She Revealed In Her Interview

The Indian batter of 24 years age knocked off a spectacular 127 not out in the semifinals versus Australia thereby becoming a major contributor in her team's securing a spot in the 2025 Women's World Cup final.

(Image Credit: Jemimah Rodrigues via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 31, 2025 19:37:15 IST

Jemimah Rodrigues, the Indian women’s cricket player who is a shining star in the making, has reiterated her claim to be one of the most dazzling talents not just in India but also in the entire world. The Indian batter of 24 years age knocked off a spectacular 127 not out in the semifinals versus Australia thereby becoming a major contributor in her team’s securing a spot in the 2025 Women’s World Cup final. The reports about her off field activities are rare, but rumors about her relationship status still continue. 

Who Is Jemimah Rodrigues’ Boyfriend? 

Rodrigues still insists on being single mainly due to her cricket training and practice. During a candid discussion with Ranveer Allahbadia on a podcast, she might have said that she was ‘single all her life’ but her isolation was because of the hard to handle teenage years spent in training, traveling, and the demands of sports. She said that sometimes she would like not to be alone when there was no one else to share her thoughts with in those moments of growing up, yet, on the other hand, she was aware that a relationship would distract her from her dream. In addition, she has said that her future partner must be someone who not only loves her for who she is but also not as a cricketer, which suggests her maturity in juggling love and career. To illustrate the point, she has been less forthcoming than her fellow colleague Smriti Mandhana, who has been very liberal with her thoughts on her personal life, and prefers her cricket talent to be the only public image.

Jemimah Rodrigues’ Upbringing

Rodrigues, a Mangalorean Christian, was born in Mumbai and received the nurturing and instruction of her father, Ivan Rodrigues, a former club cricketer and coach, mother, Lavita Rodrigues, a nutritionist and sports lover, throughout her childhood. To maximize her ability in sports, the family shifted from Bhandup to Bandra, which was a very telling move in terms of the commitment that was behind her success. Her background, together with her early debut at the age of 17 and domestic records such as a double century in 2017, were all the factors that contributed to the development of her international career. Thus, with the mixture of the talent, discipline and family support, Rodrigues is continuing to make her mark in Indian women’s cricket both on and off the field and leaving a legacy behind.

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 7:31 PM IST
